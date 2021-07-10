New leader takes helm of North Charleston's LGBTQ advocacy group

NORTH CHARLESTON — We Are Family's move into the city in 2019 provided the region with its first LGBTQ-dedicated office, retail and community space.

Now, the nonprofit's new leader wants to extend the organization's reach.

Executive Director Domenico Ruggerio envisions a mobile thrift store that could reach rural communities and college campuses across the state.

"The potential is limitless," Ruggerio said.

Ruggerio joined We Are Family on June 28. He replaces Nijeeah Richardson, who stepped down last month to take on a new role with Southern Vision Alliance and will be based in New Orleans.

Richardson led the group as it obtained its dedicated space at 1801 Reynolds Ave., doubled the organization's operational budget, and added the organization's mental health assistance and Lowcountry Gender & Sexuality Alliance programs.

The outgoing director is confident in Ruggerio's ability to successfully guide We Are Family.

"With his leadership and commitment to radical social change, We Are Family will grow exponentially and expand its reach ensuring that trans and queer youth in South Carolina are recognized for the vital contributions they bring to their families, schools and communities," Richardson said.

Ruggerio was appointed to the role following an extensive national search, board members said.

"We are in a strong position for continued growth and are confident that Domenico has both the vision and experience to build upon our 26-year history of community-based service," said Jordan Carter, chair of the board.

A mobile thrift shop would be an extension of We Are Family's Reynolds Avenue store. Over the past year, the space has provided the public with 100 gender-affirming products, and increased its sales by 20 percent.

Ruggerio wants it to also be a place where young people can work and obtain necessary skills.

“I really want our youth to get the skill and experiences to be on their own path to economic mobility," he said.

Ruggerio wants to also expand the organization's reach into minority communities.

He added that he'd like to see more Black queer and trans youths in the nonprofit's support groups, as well as minority parents. He looks forward to partnering with organizations such as Metanoia and Charleston Promise to better serve minority LGBTQ students.

“If our work is not based in being an anti-racist organization, we’re not serving the communities in the way we should be," he said.

That will involve some internal work, such as examining the level of diversity of We Are Family's leadership, and creating policies around helping clients handle offensive remarks that are made during peer group sessions.

“I really want to deep dive in creating equitable historical practices, policies and mindsets," he said. "It has already been happening with our programs."

Ruggerio brings with him experience as a social justice educator and facilitator, college administrator and program manager. He joins We Are Family from Teach for America — South Carolina, where he most recently served as director of education, advocacy and systems transformation.

Previously, he held higher-education administrative roles that supported and empowered students of color and LGBTQ students and communities at several colleges, including the College of Charleston.