New infant mortality rate in SC shows widening gap between black and white baby deaths

Fewer infants died in South Carolina last year, pushing the state's infant mortality rate slightly closer to the national average.

But data published by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that all improvement was observed exclusively among White babies, further widening the large racial gap that exists between White and Black infant deaths.

In 2019, Black infants born in South Carolina were nearly three times as likely as White babies to die before their first birthday.

DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said agency experts haven't finished analyzing the 2019 infant mortality data. The department's official report is expected to be ready sometime later this month, she said.

Experts pay such close attention to these numbers every year because infant mortality has long been considered an important metric when it comes to evaluating broader public health. And South Carolina's infant mortality rate has always been much higher than the national average.

In 2019, 6.9 out of 1,000 infants in South Carolina died sometime within their first 12 months of life, down slightly from the 2018 rate of 7.2. (The frequency of infant deaths was 391 last year, down from 406 in 2018.)

South Carolina's record-low infant mortality rate was 6.5, recorded in 2014 and 2017. The national average is 5.7 infant deaths per 1,000 births.

But South Carolina's overall rate, which is still higher than most states, masks even deeper disparities that exist between different racial groups. The White infant mortality rate in 2019 for South Carolina was 4.3 last year — a record-low for White babies in this state. Meanwhile, the Black infant mortality rate in South Carolina was 12.2 last year — considerably higher than it was for this subset even six or seven years ago.

Closing this gap has proven a particularly difficult challenge for the state to fix.

"Racial disparities didn't start yesterday or 10 years ago. It’s been a process for us to not only identify (the disparities), but to actually do something. That requires coordination. That requires resources. Sometimes, it requires incentives," said Mary "BZ" Giese, executive director of the S.C. Birth Outcomes Initiative.

Her group was founded in 2011 and continues to work closely with insurance companies, Medicaid, hospitals and other providers across the state to address a multitude of issues related to infant and maternal well-being. In past years, the group has focused on eliminating early elective deliveries, promoting safe sleep practices and pushing for innovative ways to provide prenatal group counseling.

"People love to get data — but they just love it to look at it," Giese said. "To make a difference is what Birth Outcomes is all about and is what we’re trying to do."

Among all infants in South Carolina, the leading cause of death in 2019 was "disorders relating to short gestation and low birthweight." Accidents and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) were the fourth and fifth top causes, accounting for a combined 51 infant deaths in South Carolina last year.

It has been widely accepted that a variety of factors contribute to these statistics, including a mother's preexisting conditions, access to prenatal care and more.

In 2015, The Post and Courier published an investigation revealing that infant mortality rates in some rural South Carolina counties mirrored infant mortality rates in the developing world and that eight of the state's 46 counties lacked a single OB-GYN.

According to data published this year by the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce, that number is now 12.