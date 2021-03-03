New I-26 ramp should help ease traffic congestion in Berkeley, Dorchester counties

JEDBURG — Newly opened ramps on Interstate 26 should help relieve traffic congestion, especially during the afternoon rush hour.

The entrance/exit ramps along the interstate for the I-26 widening and Jedburg Road Interchange Project opened Feb. 26. Traffic patterns changed when the new ramp opened along Jedburg Road as traffic was shifted onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge.

The $51.3 million project includes reconstruction and improvements along the existing Jedburg Road Interchange at Exit 194, including ramp tie-ins and embankment and storm drainage construction along Jedburg Road.

Construction crews are in the process of demolishing the old bridge. Due to the work, I-26 will have overnight lane closures (7 p.m.-6 a.m.) nightly through March 5.

For residents of megadevelopments such as Cane Bay and Nexton, the opening of the ramp was welcome news.

“It’s not so bad in the mornings, but the line to get off I-26 in the afternoons can back up a couple of miles at rush hour,” said Sadie Timmins, a Nexton resident. “The new ramp has really helped. It has made it much easier to get off the interstate in the afternoons.”

Additionally, 3 miles of I-26 were widened, starting near mile marker 193 and tying into the newly widened portion of I-26 near the Nexton Parkway Interchange.

“This was a project that was badly needed,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “It was becoming a real safety issue on I-26 with cars stacking up miles deep into the emergency lanes. This was not only a safety issue but a quality-of-life project. This will not only get people home faster but, more importantly, it’ll get folks home more safely, too.”

The project was funded in part by federal funds and Berkeley County’s 1-cent sale tax.

The new ramp is the latest in Berkeley County’s efforts to keep up with their exploding population and traffic issues.

Berkeley County has seen a surge in population over the past decade, from 179,000 in 2010 to more than 234,000 in 2020. Most of the growth in the county has been centered around three megadevelopments: Cane Bay, Carnes Crossroads and Nexton.

All together, the developments have more than 27,000 residences planned. The Nexton development alone is as big as the Charleston peninsula and extends across 5,000 acres from I-26 to U.S. Highway 176.

Phase 1 to widen U.S. Highway 176 from U.S. Highway 17A to Nexton Parkway is set to start this summer.

Berkeley County has had a plan in place to widen U.S. 176 for several years. Phase 1 of the project consists of widening the road from two lanes to four lanes with a raised concrete median from U.S. 17A to Nexton Parkway, a distance of approximately 4.2 miles.

The bid process for the $53.3 million project goes out in the next month with hopes of construction beginning early this summer. The project will be funded from county sales tax dollars, approved by voters in 2014.

The anticipated date of completion for the project is June 2022.