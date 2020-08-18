New Hanahan boardwalk on Goose Creek Reservoir to connect amphitheater, boat landing

HANAHAN — It’s a hot, lazy summer afternoon at the Goose Creek Reservoir as Mary Moultrie tries to bait her hook.

Sitting on an overturned bucket with a pillow for comfort under one of the sprawling oak trees that hug the reservoir’s banks, Moultrie finally gets the night crawler on the hook and casts the line into the water near a patch of lilies.

In the distance, a fish jumps just a few feet away from Moultrie’s line as she settles in for what she hopes will be the catch of the day and, perhaps, an early dinner. She calls this her backyard. Moultrie lives just a few blocks from the boat landing and has been fishing here for years.

A stone’s throw from where Moultrie has set up camp with a late lunch, a group of workers are beginning construction on Hanahan’s first boardwalk. When completed in early November, the L-shaped structure will be the length of a football field and connect the John R. Bettis Boat Landing with the city’s amphitheater.

There will be a fishing nook at about the midway point of the wooden walkway that city official hope will draw anglers like Moultrie away from the mud-crusted edges of the reservoir to the boardwalk and away from boaters trying to get in and out of the water.

“When the boaters come around you have to stop fishing,” Moultrie said. “When the boardwalk is done, we can fish from up there and then we’re out of each other’s way.”

The elevated boardwalk will also provide some protection from the notorious alligator population that inhabits the reservoir, which can make fishing from the banks more of an adventure than the relaxing sport it was meant to be.

“You don’t bring your dogs down here,” Moultrie quipped. “They could be lunch for the gators.”

It’s been a long, slow process getting the boardwalk from the planning stages to approval and now to the start of construction. Plans for a boardwalk at the reservoir can be traced as far back as 2003, when the population of Hanahan was just over 13,000. The once-sleepy bedroom community has ballooned to more than twice that — over 27,000 residents, according to the latest statistics — in less than two decades as the city struggles to keep up with viable recreation demands.

City Administrator Mike Cochran said the current plans for the boardwalk were proposed in 2018, but a long and tedious series of steps to win permits has slowed construction on the $300,000 project until earlier this month.

“It took over a year to get the permitting process completed,” Cochran said. “Any time you are dealing with construction near water, it’s going to take a little longer than other projects, but everyone wants it done right.”

The boardwalk is just part of a nearly $1 million investment the city has made in the recreation area off of Railroad Avenue. The city’s recreation department recently completed renovations on two more athletic fields that can be used for baseball, softball and soccer with a price tag of $600,000.

“Anytime a project can be beautiful and practical, it’s always an added benefit,” said Mayor Christie Rainwater. “I just love the fact that we will have the ability to connect the amphitheater and the boat ramp. Even if it’s just for walking or parking it’s such a practical solution.”

Fishermen won’t be the only ones to benefit from the boardwalk. Because it will connect the amphitheater with the boat landing and the surrounding walking trails, running enthusiasts like Charlie Tisdale will be able to take advantage of the area.

Tisdale and wife Lori, who live across the reservoir at Tanner Plantation, like to jog early in the morning before work. Since the trails around the reservoir do not connect, Tisdale is forced to either run through the athletic fields or head out to Railroad Avenue, which even at that early hour has morning commuters on it and adds an extra mile or so to their running loop.

“There’s nothing better than running around or near the water,” Tisdale said. “It’s one of our favorite places to run, but as beautiful as it is around there, it’s not ideal. I think once the boardwalk is in place, it’ll really improve the area. It’ll connect with some of those trails around the reservoir, so we won’t have to run on the sidewalks or through the fields on the street. I’m super excited about it.”

The boardwalk will also provide easy access for additional parking at the boat landing for any shows or concerts at the amphitheater.

“Parking can be an issue at times and this should help,” said Randy Moneymaker, Hanahan’s parks and recreation director.

The new boardwalk is only the beginning of what Rainwater hopes will be an expansion of the recreational facilities in Hanahan. The city hopes to break ground on a 53-arce recreation complex in Tanner Plantation by the start of 2021.

City Council also recently approved putting a referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot that will ask for $13 million to upgrade and improve recreation facilities across Hanahan.

“We think this is an investment that is going to pay huge dividends for our citizens,” Rainwater said. “The boardwalk is just the beginning."

You just might want to leave your dog at home until the boardwalk is done.