The site of a former North Charleston church school is getting new life as a fire station and senior center.
The city officially opened fire station No. 6 on Thursday at the corner of Otranto Road and Antler Drive.
It will not only improve response times in the densely populated area, but also gives the department more visibility in the community, said Chief Greg Bulanow.
“It’s not just a building but a true community resource and a tangible symbol of the value that we place on the people that we serve,” he said.
The 10,000-square-foot station has three bays and will house an engine and a tower truck, and features an innovative design that gives crew members their own bunks.
The $3.25 million building will be manned around the clock by two four-person crews and a shift supervisor.
The site has better access and is bigger than the nearby station on Greenridge Road that it is replacing, officials said.
The station is adjacent to a senior center that is scheduled to open in about a month, and close to the Otrantro Road Regional Library, daycares and schools.
“This is an honor for our community,” said North Charleston Councilwoman Virginia Jamison, who represents the area. “All of these amenities are here for our community to improve our quality of life.”
The 10,000-square-foot senior center includes an exercise room, meeting rooms, a café, lounge, therapy pool and an outdoor pickle ball court.
The center, one of two to open in the city this year, underscores the city's pledge to serve its growing population, said spokesman Ryan Johnson. About a quarter of the city’s 110,000 residents are older than 55, according to the Census Bureau.
The city bought the 5-acre tract, formerly a daycare and sanctuary for Northwood Assembly, for $2.2 million in 2015 after considering several sites.
Northwood Academy moved to the fast-growing Carnes Crossroad area of Berkeley County in 2016.
Sandra Linning, who lives near North Charleston's new station-center complex, said she is counting the days until the $2.5 million center opens.
“This is an aging community and it will be so nice to have this nearby,” she said. "Many of the people in my neighborhood have been here for decades, and we never thought we'd see something like this. It will be a real asset."
In April, the city opened a senior center on Dorchester Road, also next to a fire station, a decision that makes sense from a safety standpoint, city officials said.
"Sharing a campus with the senior center will help us better serve the seniors that reside in this area of the city,” Bulanow said.
The senior centers are open to anyone 50 or older. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Membership is $10 per month or $100 per year for city residents, and $20 per month or $200 per year for non-residents.