Staying afloat in a historic flood Lowcountry learns from disaster that did more than $9M in damage (copy)

A residential street along French Quarter Creek in Berkeley County looked more like a river after intense flooding in October, 2016. New federal flood maps illustrate flood risks county-wide. 

After years of review, new federal flood maps are in effect and online for Berkeley County, determining flood insurance requirements for all properties in the county.

Federal Emergency Management Agency maps identify flood hazards, which are used in calculating flood insurance rates. The new maps for Berkeley County replace flood zone maps that dated to 2003 and were developed in cooperation with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

“These maps will be guiding documents for Berkeley County citizens and future homeowners," Supervisor Bill Peagler said in June, anticipating the Dec. 7 effective date of the new maps.

The map update could require some homeowners to purchase flood insurance if their property wasn't previously in a flood zone but is now. It's also possible that properties that previously were in a flood zone no longer are, following new mapping using modern technology.

flood zones around Hanahan High School

An example of the new FEMA flood hazard maps for Berkeley County. The areas near Hanahan High School.

For example, flood hazard map updates raised concerns on Isle of Palms, in Charleston County because preliminary maps show a lower flood risk for most properties on the barrier island near Charleston. But in Horry County, officials have complained that new maps put properties that have never flooded into flood zones.

“Sometimes FEMA mystifies us,” Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus said in 2017.

Flood plains and the elevation of a property are key factors in determining its flood risk. Even within a single subdivision there could be several flood zones, with some properties considered at risk and others in zones where flood insurance is not required.

New flood map for Daniel Island

New flood maps for Berkeley County, here showing a part of Daniel Island near Center Park, illustrate how the risk of flooding can vary even among nearby properties.

Property owners — and potential property owners — can view detailed maps by address, online at msc.fema.gov. Flood zones are an important factor in deciding where to buy a home, both due to potential flood risk and the cost of annual flood insurance that can be thousands of dollars annually.

Detailed maps are also available through Berkeley County's website but it requires a few tips to find them. To reach them, go online to gis.berkeleycountysc.gov and then select “GIS Desktop Mapping” and then click “Advanced Desktop Web Mapping App” and then agree to the disclaimer, and then on the "layer list" select “FEMA Flood Date (eff. 12/7/18)”. 

In Dorchester County, updated maps took effect in July 2017.

In Charleston County, final updated flood maps aren’t expected to be published until at least October 2019, possibly as late as February 2020. 

Preliminary maps for Charleston County have been under review since 2016 and were published online just more than one year ago. With those maps, more than 13,000 properties would be removed from flood zones, while about 3,000 would be added.

While flooding seems to be growing worse, with intensifying storms and a rising sea level due to climate change, new flood maps won’t account for that because they rely on past flood data. Charleston County’s maps will have a smaller flood hazard area overall. 

Abigail Darlington contributed to this report.

Reach David Slade at 843-937-5552. Follow him on Twitter @DSladeNews.

David Slade is a senior Post and Courier reporter. His work has been honored nationally by Society of Professional Journalists, American Society of Newspaper Editors, Scripps foundation and others. Reach him at 843-937-5552 or dslade@postandcourier.com