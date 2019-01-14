A broken ballast tank pipe might have sunk the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley.
That's the latest discovery by the Clemson University conservators working to restore the doomed vessel.
The scientists found a roughly 1-inch gap from where the pipe should have been mounted on the side wall of the submarine. If the pipe broke off the night of the Hunley’s historic mission, it may have contributed to the sinking of the submarine and the loss of her crew, according to a news release by the support group Friends of the Hunley.
The intake pipe was meant to fill the forward ballast tank with water.
The hand-cranked 40-foot-long Civil War craft became the world’s first successful attack sub by sinking the Union blockade ship Housatonic off Sullivan’s Island on Feb. 17, 1864, by ramming a powder explosive into its hull.
While the crew signaled they planned to return by reportedly flashing a blue lantern light toward shore, they never appeared.
The sub and the remains inside were recovered 4 miles offshore in 2000. The crew was later buried at Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston.
Since the recovery, the sub has been undergoing conservation work at the Clemson University-run Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston on the grounds of the former Naval Base and Shipyard. It's open for tours on weekends.
What caused the vessel to perish is one of the chief questions still to be answered. The pipe is a major new clue.
It came as the researchers cleared away the last of the concretion, a rock-hard crusting of accumulated sand, shell and organisms, from the walls of the sub.
The researchers were quick to say the evidence isn’t conclusive. The pipe could have come apart gradually as the Hunley lay on the ocean bottom.
“Unfortunately, there are no easy answers when investigating what led to a complex 150-year-old sinking. Still, this is a very significant discovery that will help us tell the full story of the Hunley’s important chapter in naval history,” said Clemson University Archaeologist Michael Scafuri.
If the pipe broke as the Hunley crew tried to make their way back to shore, the submarine certainly would have filled at least somewhat with water.
It would take only 50 to 70 gallons to sink the sub, said researchers at the University of Michigan, who partnered with Clemson University and the Office of Naval Research on the Hunley investigation. The pipe could have disgorged that in only three minutes.
But the crew could have slowed the flow by stuffing the pipe with cloth, they said. Researchers plan closer study of the pipe and hull to try to determine what happened.
Among other recent discoveries with the concretion removal:
- A tooth found near where crew member Frank Collins is thought to have sat. Collins was buried alongside crewmates in 2004.
- A complex gear system that eased the effort of the crew cranking the submarine.
The concretion removal involved years of physically demanding work by conservators curled in up in the confines of the crew compartment and taking care not make mistakes or drop tools that would damage anything.
The removal “was a slow and challenging task for all of us involved,” said Johanna Rivera-Diaz, a Clemson University Conservator spearheading the project. “But the ability to get an up-close look at the true surface of the submarine after all this time has made it entirely worth it.”
Now mostly cleaned, the sub will sit in a conservation bath for about five years to preserve the metal and ready the it for permanent public display.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.