Frank Knaack's first encounter with injustice came when he was a teenager growing up in Manchester Center, a small town in rural Vermont.

He noticed law enforcement seemed to treat poor kids and even skateboarders differently, but Knaack didn't understand why. It seemed to be about who they were, not what they were doing.

"It didn't seem right, and that piqued my interest," Knaack said.

Knaack wanted to learn more about what could be done to hold law enforcement accountable. In the process, he stumbled across the history of the American Civil Liberties Union, and felt drawn to the work.

Now, Knaack will soon lead the organization's efforts in South Carolina.

The South Carolina chapter of the ACLU chose Knaack to be its next executive director last month after a nationwide search. He replaces Shaundra Young Scott. Scott resigned from the post earlier this year, and was most recently working on Sen. Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in South Carolina.

+5 We investigated South Carolina’s judges. Now, lawmakers want to overhaul the system. After a Post and Courier/ProPublica investigation, lawmakers are proposing the most sweeping changes to the magistrates system in two decades.

Knaack comes to South Carolina from Montana, where he most recently served as the executive director of the Montana Innocence Project. The focus of the nonprofit is to exonerate the innocent and prevent wrongful conviction.

Before that, he was the executive director for the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, where he served as the executive director. His work included advocating for an end to the practice of "policing for profit," along with pushing for equal access to the courts and public health approaches in drug policy.

He has also spent a combined eight years with the ACLU in Texas and Virginia.

"Frank's expertise in protecting the rights of those most marginalized and in repairing a broken justice system will help us expand our reach and effectiveness," said state ACLU Board President James Morton.

Knaack said his first move as the new executive director of the ACLU of South Carolina will be to launch a listening tour. He hopes to learn more about the state, its existing advocates and organizations and to learn first-hand about the state's most pressing and existing needs.

"I have a lot to learn about South Carolina, and I'm excited to meet with people and hear directly from impacted community members," he said, citing people in the criminal justice system and others who are dealing with the repercussions from the region's legacy of slavery, as examples.

"Once we have that information, then we can start to build out a campaign to determine what needs to change in the next five to 10 years," he said.

Knaack enters the job at a time of growth.

The organization is in the throes of rebuilding, said Ali Titus, policy and communications director at the ACLU of South Carolina. The group employs six full-time staffers.

Titus said she is proof of the organization's expanding reach. When she was hired in July, she became the first dedicated in-house policy director the state organization has ever had.

Since June, the ACLU of South Carolina has added two full-time staff members specifically in its criminal justice program area, one attorney and one organizer.

Knaack said he believes Southern states, like South Carolina, can lead the nation in thinking about issues in a holistic way. Advocacy groups are strongest when they are able to connect the dots between different social justice and human rights issues, Knaack said.

"If you look at criminal justice, there is a recognition that we can no longer arrest our way out of drug use. There's a growing understanding that law enforcement sometimes acts in ways that run counter to public safety. There's a growing recognition that there is a prison crisis in South Carolina, and that we can't continue to lock people up and think that's solving anything," Knaack said.

"We need to look at underlying causes, and I think there is real progress happening in all of us understanding how issues are connected," he said.

His first day on the job is set for Jan. 21.