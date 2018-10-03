The Charleston Parks Conservancy continues its string of park renovations after receiving a total of $25,000 in grant funding for a community garden at Corrine Jones Park.
The project, slated to kick off this fall, marks the organization's fourth community garden and the first to be built at Corrine Jones as part of the group's overall goal to renovate parks in the Charleston area. Three other gardens are located at Medway Park on James Island, Elliotborough Park downtown, and Magnolia Park in West Ashley.
"For all the work we do, the muscle behind it is volunteers," conservancy Executive Director Harry Lesesne said.
As part of the 2018 Keep America Beautiful and Lowe's Community Partners Grant Program, the conservancy was awarded a $20,000 grant to assist with the Corrine Jones community garden. They also received an additional $5,000 grant from Publix Supermarket Charities for the project.
While pitching for the funding, the conservancy says they relied on their previous success with their other three community gardens.
"It's a model we have used before on parks around the city." Lesesne said.
The Charleston Parks Conservancy was founded back 2007 with the purpose of unifying local resources and volunteers to revitalize Charleston parks and use them as avenues for community engagement.
Since its creation, the Conservancy has worked with at least 25 parks across Charleston through general renovations, park events as well as community gardens. They have also donated almost nine thousand pounds of produce from their community gardens to area food pantries.
The conservancy built a large playground at Corrine Jones in back in 2011, and Lesesne said there is a lot of excitement from the community to add an additional resource to the public park.
"It just becomes a really nice community outlet," he said.
The conservancy wants to raise another $50,000 in additional private funds by the end of the year to complete the garden project.
Initial construction will begin this fall and extend into the winter months. After the construction, the conservancy wants to immediately start leasing plots for $50 a year to community members for their personal crops.
To assist with this process, they will also start using the new community garden as another avenue to educate the local community members and the general public on the beginning steps to gardening. This is something they've done for years with other gardens to fulfill the group's mission of engaging with communities through parks.
"This is a great example of that, connecting neighbors to each other," he said.