A new resource center is joining community efforts to provide North Charleston residents fresh food on the city's south end.

Located in Summerville since 2013, the Community Resource Center has opened a second location at 3629 Azalea Drive in North Charleston where they'll offer a variety of services in an area known as a food desert because it lacks a grocery store.

Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith said the organization is excited to help residents in one of the city's poorest areas.

"You can't wait for government to do everything," Smith said.

In addition to offering free groceries at 5 p.m. Mondays, the center will offer clothes, financial assistance and diapers. The site will also have free internet access and volunteers will help guests navigate the web to track down resources for housing, veterans' benefits and other social services.

The new location gives the center an opportunity to expand its impact. Since opening in Summerville in 2013, the organization has given out thousands of coats and jackets during winter months, hundreds of Christmas toys to children, and walkers to the elderly.

Between its two locations, the center will help about 800 people weekly in food giveaways, Smith said.

North Charleston City Council has tried for years to attract a grocery store to the area to no avail, leading several community groups to provide residents with fresh vegetables. Nearby on Success Street, Fresh Future Farm leases land from the city and uses it to grow bananas, watermelons, blueberries, sweet peas much more.

The store serves 100 customers a week and has also sold more than 12 tons of groceries since May 2016.

Lowcountry Street Grocer also brings food to underserved communities, and convenience stores have increased their stock of basic goods.

Elvin Speights, the center's community outreach coordinator, said these local efforts can't replace a full-scale store.

Store managers have speculated that the area's criminal activity and its low median income have discouraged grocery store operators from the neighborhood, and residents and community leaders such as Speights have expressed frustration.

"It doesn’t make any sense," he said. "We need a grocery store in the area."

Community leaders applauded the resource center's efforts, adding that other poverty-related issues, such as livable wages and stable housing, have to be addressed as well.

Groups including Metanoia and the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities have worked to establish affordable housing in low-income neighborhoods. The groups recently created a community land trust, a tool used to purchase properties and lease them at affordable prices.

Farther north on Reynolds Avenue, local merchants are working to spur revitalization on a once-thriving corridor without displacing longtime residents.

All of these are related and community groups, private companies and government agencies have to work together to solve the problem, said Omar Muhammad, president of LAMC.

“All this stuff is interconnected," he said. "It doesn’t happen in isolation of each other. It all works together. ... We do need to address the systemic issues around poverty. If we can address that, we’ll be able to improve the quality of life of all of our citizens in this area.”