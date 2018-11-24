Fran Welch likes her squash steamed or as part of a casserole.
So Welch, the College of Charleston’s Dean of Education, Health and Human Performance, was a bit confused when she was approached about an after-school program for underprivileged children that used squash to attract participants.
“I love squash, it’s one of my favorite vegetables,” Welch said, laughing as she recalled the memory. “I didn’t know squash was a sport.”
But Welch is a quick study and now knows plenty about the sport, which is similar to racquetball and was invented in the early 19th century in Great Britain.
The College of Charleston and Kids on Point, a nonprofit program, dedicated five new squash courts inside the Johnson & Silcox Gymnasium earlier this month. It took four months to renovate the existing racquetball courts and came with a price tag of $500,000, which was paid through private donations.
Kids on Point, formerly known as Chucktown Squash, is an after-school and summer program that provides academic and social support for underprivileged children in the Charleston area in grades 5-12. The college and Kids on Point have been partners since 2010.
“When they first came to us about the idea of an after-school program, I was excited,” Welch said. “I knew we could use the resources we had on our campus to help make a difference in the lives of some of the children in our community. That was my initial thinking. This was an opportunity to expose low-resource children and their families to our campus and to let them see that college was an opportunity for them.”
College of Charleston students serve as volunteers to provide tutoring, mentoring and guidance. Many of them receive course credit for their work.
“It’s truly wonderful to see so many of our own students volunteer to work with these children,” Welch said. “I think both sides are getting so much out of this program. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”
Since Kids on Point was established, 65 children have participated in the program and two are currently enrolled at the College of Charleston.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about squash,” said Kids on Point Executive Director Lauren Herterich. “It’s about the academic services and working with kids and helping them achieve their goals.”
The fact that squash is being used in the program and not mainstream sports like basketball, football or baseball doesn’t seem to matter to the children, Welch said.
“Every day they come here, they are just happy to play and work with our volunteers,” she said. “It didn’t matter to me what sport was used, it could have been basketball or tennis, whatever was going to work. The program helps the children with their homework, and we help them develop social and emotional skills as well.”
The lack of familiarity with squash might actually work in the program’s favor, Herterich said.
“I think because the kids don’t know a lot about the game, they have no expectations,” Herterich said. “They are not trying to impress anyone and that allows them to enjoy the game.”
The Kids on Point summer program attracted more than 150 students. Several graduates of the program are enrolled in colleges across the state, including Clemson and College of Charleston.
“It’s incredible to see the kids that started with us when they were in the fifth grade and are now attending college,” Herterich said. “They’ve been able to achieve their dreams and go to college. It’s all we’d hoped for when we started the program.”