New CofC program introduces students to saltwater fishing at Mount Pleasant Pier

When students returned to the College of Charleston last fall, recreation staff realized some of the traditional sports offerings weren’t feasible under the new COVID-19 guidelines.

So Assistant Recreation Director Freddie Lipata looked for replacement activities that would keep students entertained and socially distanced. He came up with a program now known as "Fishing on Fridays."

Lipata knows firsthand how fishing can relieve stress.

“I actually did a lot of fishing when the whole pandemic started and it was one of the few things that I was able to do and be able to physical distance but still get out,” Lipata said.

He wanted to help students at the college find that same sense of relief.

Students travel to the Mount Pleasant Pier to catch saltwater fish. They use donated rods, and Lipata teaches them about the sport. Some of the students are beginners. The maximum class size is eight.

Lipata said they have to buy a pass at the pier which includes the license to fish.

Once they finally started catching fish, Lipata said the students were hooked. Pinfish were the gateway to their success. It only takes a small hook and a small piece of shrimp to catch pinfish. And they are abundant at the pier, he said.

“So their first day, first Friday, I kind of just had them targeting pinfish, and they were catching them left and right,” Lipata said.

Pufferfish and oyster toads were also common catches.

During the second week of the program, freshman student Sarah Woofter caught a 20-inch spotted seatrout. That was the largest fish caught all semester.

Woofter, a native of West Virginia, said she didn’t know anyone in South Carolina when she started at the college. The fishing program was a way for her to get involved. Usually Woofter caught baby groupers or pinfish. But the seatrout was her best catch.

“That was really exciting, and then after that, I wanted to keep going back,” Woofter said.

Since she is a vegetarian, Woofter didn’t eat the seatrout. Instead, she traded it for noodles.

Once she got the hang of things, Woofter said the Fishing on Fridays program was something she began to look forward to each week.

“It did help me relax after all my classes, and it was fun to do with my friends,” Woofter said.

The pier’s accessibility is just one benefit for those who want to participate in the program.

Students who don't have a car can use the bus system for free to get to the pier.

“It’s also a good place to study, to get away from it all,” Lipata said. “So, if anything, I wanted to introduce them to a place where they can just get away.”

Lipata has already gotten the green light to offer the program again next semester. He’s thinking about adding crabbing to the mix.

And, if things go as he hopes, Lipata wants to end Fishing on Fridays next year in one of the most Charleston ways possible: with a crab boil.