New Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano ousts 2 commanders on first day in office

One day after she was sworn into office, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano has ousted two commanders held over from former Sheriff Al Cannon's tenure.

Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Chief Deputy Willis Beatty and Lt. David Willoughby "will not be commissioned under Sheriff Graziano."

Beatty oversaw operations at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and has been employed by the Sheriff's Office since 1990. Willoughby was a polygraph examiner employed by the Sheriff's Office since 1988, according to Antonio and Sheriff's Office records.

Graziano told The Post and Courier on Tuesday she doesn't terminate people, but that the commanders were not recommissioned.

"We're moving in a new direction," she said, pointing to her initiative to diversify senior staff.

The departures come after Graziano criticized Cannon’s leadership and command staff during her campaign and the transition phase for what she called poor leadership practices and lack of diversity.

On Nov. 4, as he conceded the race, Cannon said he hoped the new sheriff would keep his experienced team in place, saying they were professionals who'd built up the skills needed to run the Sheriff's Office's complex operations.

Firings and demotions would send a bad message to agency employees and community, Cannon said.

At the time, Graziano responded briefly, saying she believed the issue of personnel was being handled and that "the purging" was already happening because people were leaving the agency.

Weeks later, an email from then-Assistant Sheriff Mitch Lucas, who has since stepped down, was leaked in which Cannon's second-in-command accused Graziano of failing to reassure staff they'd still be employed when she took office.

Cannon maintained he didn’t know Lucas would send the email, but said the sentiment behind it was understandable.

Sheriffs in South Carolina have broad powers over hiring and firing, which Charleston County saw when Cannon placed Graziano on leave in February, saying her candidacy against him undermined his authority.