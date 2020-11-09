New Charleston County road could bring progress, some grapple with possible displacement

NORTH CHARLESTON — Tommy Setzer and his wife live at the end of Fargo Street, a short residential road.

The home is one of about 15 houses and duplexes flagged for potential displacement due to a county road project.

He and his wife rent the one-bedroom apartment for about $400 a month. He fears he won't find another place at that price.

"If I move, I'ma have to pay twice that," he said. "I love this area."

Charleston County's $106 million Airport Connector Road project aims to accommodate existing and future travel demands at Charleston International Airport plus address increased traffic congestion as the region continues to grow.

But it will also force a handful of people to find somewhere else to live, and some companies a new place to do business.

Thirty-five properties are flagged for possible displacement due to the Airport Connector Road undertaking. Among the 35 sites are 15 residential dwellings and five commercial buildings that could be forced to relocate.

The county, nonprofit Charleston Moves and some who work in the community hope the project could also spur improvements in the area west of Interstate 526. These could include new sidewalks, a bike and pedestrian path, better connectivity to the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center and even new businesses.

The planned road isn't as massive or disruptive as others in the area, such as the state's $1.1 billion interstate plan that could relocate 115 families in North Charleston and West Ashley.

But the project does highlight how roadways aimed at accommodating regional growth force people to relocate. Some see it as a new opportunity. Others have concerns about compensation and where they'll end up.

Addressing traffic

The Airport Connector Road Project, which initially began in 2013, involves the construction of a new access road to the airport from I-526. It would be adjacent to a power line beside a vacant site owned by Boeing and run across Michaux Parkway and onto the airport via Porsche Boulevard.

The main purpose is to alleviate traffic on International Boulevard by separating airport traffic from Boeing commuters. International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway are also heavily used by drivers as a cut-through between the interstate and Dorchester Road.

As the airport and Boeing expand their footprints, county officials say now is the time to address the gridlock problem.

"It’s only going to get worse," said Megan Smith, the county project manager overseeing the effort. "There's no way it’s going to be able to accommodate our future traffic projections."

The project has two distinct parts. In addition to the roadway itself, the plan will include a new interchange at West Montague Avenue. The S.C. Department of Transportation, which has plans to widen I-526, approached the county about handling the interchange as part of the airport road task.

"We didn't want to disrupt that area twice," Smith said.

The cost for the roadway is $36 million, with an additional $45 million for the interchange. There are other project related costs for right-of-way acquisition, permitting, engineering and inspection. The project's total price tag is $106 million. The road is being funded by the S.C. Department of Commerce and from federal sources through DOT.

A preferred alternative for the plan will be unveiled at a public hearing next year. Current ones being considered can be viewed at airportconnectorroadpublicmeeting.com/acralternatives.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Bringing progress

In addition to helping free up road space, the initiative could bring much-needed investment to North Charleston.

Firestone Boulevard, Lawyers Lane and Fargo Street — three roads where homes and businesses may be relocated — contain a handful of homes accompanied by empty lots and boarded up buildings. In one yard on Firestone Road, litter is strewn throughout the landscape. Nearby, on West Montague Avenue, several vacant properties, gas stations and a few homes sit along the roadway.

Joy Morris, who works at nearby Cabinets To Go, said crime is an issue in the area. Police often respond to incidents at the gas station next door, she said. She hopes the new roadway entices businesses to set up shop. More job opportunities in the neighborhood could help turn things around, she said.

"It's kind of a rough area," Morris said. "This area needs some updates."

She also feels the project could create better opportunities for businesses.

The kitchen design store could be displaced due to the road endeavor. She feels the store would still do well if it has to move. They could even end up with a better facility.

"We need a larger parking lot anyways," she said.

In collaboration with Charleston Moves, a nonprofit focused on transit for bicyclists and pedestrians, the county is planning to install new sidewalks, bus stops and a multi-use path. The new foot and bike path would help connect neighborhoods.

The county hopes to also improve connectivity between the area west of the highway and the coliseum.

"We hope this will help bring in new development in the area," Smith said. "We’re trying to do what we can to make the entire corridor friendly to all modes of transportation."

Charleston Moves also spoke with the county about the need for safe crossings, said Savannah Brennan, director of programming for the group. The organization would also like to see a focus on how to get people to the front entrance of the airport without having to drive, Brennan said.

"The project team explained to us that there are security measures which prevent the placement of a sidewalk or a bike path in certain areas, but this could be a great opportunity for a 'last quarter mile' bus shuttle to the check-in area, especially if there are nearby residents who work at the airport," Zimmerman said.

Boeing supports the road project, said spokeswoman Libba Holland.

"We believe everyone will benefit from more convenient access to the airport and its surrounding areas," she said.

Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey said fixing road congestion on International Boulevard is long overdue, noting it was a problem before Boeing's arrival. He said the Federal Aviation Authority has stopped maintaining International Boulevard because most of the traffic isn't aviation related, so the need to separate commuter and airport traffic became clear.

In addition to providing smoother access to the airport, the plan will also lead to "good quality economic development," said Summey, who also chairs Charleston County Council.

'Gotta go'

The online public comment period for the project, which ended Oct. 16, saw about 20 comments from people mainly concerned about the project's high cost and confused over who would be forced to move.

The new infrastructure won't relocate those nearby in the larger residential neighborhoods, such as Glyn Terrace, Oakridge Townhouses and Evanston Estates. The properties marked for relocation are mainly rental, vacant and have been purchased by developers. Only one homeowner will be forced to move, Smith said.

The county got minimal feedback online because it has been proactive about reaching out to property owners on the front end of the project plans, Smith said.

Many of them asked the county to buy their properties, Smith said.

While government officials communicated directly with property owners, the information sometimes didn't make it to those living in rental units.

Dennis Foxworth, who rents on Fargo Street, said he hadn't heard about the new road plan. Sitting in a chair on his front porch with his legs crossed, he said he enjoys the quietness of the community where he can keep to himself. He'd rather not have to move but said there's nothing he really can do about it.

"If I gotta go, I gotta go," he said.

In accordance with DOT's right-of-way process, tenants are eligible for relocation assistance. More information on that process can be found at www.scdot.org.