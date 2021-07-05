New Charleston comprehensive plan to be presented to City Council this summer

Charleston City Council is expected to vote on a new comprehensive plan this summer.

For the first time, the proposed plan makes recommendations for future development based on water elevation levels and preserving accessible, equitable housing for all socioeconomic levels.

Charleston revises its comprehensive plan every 10 years as a requirement by the state of South Carolina, according to the 2021 draft plan. The last version of the city plan, the “Century V Plan,” was drafted in 2010.

Robert Summerfield, director of city planning, said this is the first time elevation is a consideration in making recommendations about land use.

“Taking into account sea-level rise and flooding in low-lying areas, the policy has always been high and dry,” Summerfield said. “But now the comprehensive plan actually takes that a step further and uses a very detailed study that was done specifically on an elevation to make recommendations for future land use.”

The study, the 2019 Dutch Dialogues, assesses where the city expects the marsh to encroach within the next decade as sea levels rise.

Incorporating sea-level rise into the comprehensive plan would mean new zoning rules for the community in future development projects.

A key feature of creating the plan is understanding the impact of these potential regulations, said Matt Fountain, director of stormwater management. Fountain said he believes the community is receptive to new housing regulations.

“I think the last six or seven years have brought a lot of attention to the increasing tides with the hurricanes that have kind of repetitively hit Charleston every year,” he said.

The comprehensive plan is based on 12 other plans and studies created by the city since 2007. One of them is a Housing for a Fair Charleston Plan developed in 2020, which addresses gentrification.

“It acknowledges that gentrification has happened,” Summerfield said, “which is one of the things that a lot of communities sometimes struggle with, even just acknowledging that displacement has occurred and is occurring.”

Housing for a Fair Charleston is incorporated into this proposed plan, which addresses the need to maintain and preserve equitable and affordable housing, said Geona Shaw Johnson, director of housing for the city.

The plan creates a road map for decreasing inequity, such as diversifying housing options for low-income households. It also addresses access to air conditioning and the impact Charleston’s heat can have on quality of life.

“This plan takes a hard look at equity and makes some recommendations for the city to do better, such as accommodations for affordable housing and using an equity lens when making land-use and policy decisions,” Johnson said.

The comprehensive plan is scheduled to go through City Council between the end of July and the beginning of August, Summerfield said. From there, pending the plan’s approval, members of the city will then work to implement it into zoning laws and regulations.