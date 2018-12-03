The former North Charleston church volunteer who stands accused of sexually assaulting at least 14 children over a three-month span is now facing additional criminal charges, court documents show.

Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28, of Proximity Drive in West Ashley, had worked as a volunteer chaperone and day care provider since March for NewSpring Church, located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, supervising children ages 3 to 5 in a room called “the Tree House.”

Hazlett was initially charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 11 years old. Authorities have since charged Hazlett with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and an additional count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to arrest affidavits.

On Nov. 26, staff at the church said they became aware of "a concern" involving Hazlett, according to a letter sent home to parents of preschool children who attend the church's North Charleston location. That concern, an affidavit states, was a child's parents who told staff that their 4-year-old son was sexually assaulted by Hazlett in the bathroom of the daycare.

In response, church staff reviewed surveillance footage from an a camera adjacent to the bathroom. What they found, according to an affidavit, were "numerous" documented instances of assault. The footage, however, only dates back to September. After that review of the footage, according to the letter, Hazlett was removed from his volunteer post at NewSpring and reported to law enforcement, said NewSpring spokeswoman Suzanne Swift on Nov. 29, adding that staff were fully cooperating with law enforcement.

On Nov. 27, detectives with the North Charleston Police Department interviewed Hazlett at the station. The church daycare volunteer told investigators in an interview that he photographed and filmed several of the assaults, court documents show.

Hazlett is also named as the defendant in a pending civil suit that was filed Nov. 28 in Dorchester County's Court of Common Pleas. The complaint alleges that at least 14 children were the victims of sexual assault and that many of the incidents were captured on surveillance footage in the daycare center.