New charges allege Colleton sheriff embezzled money, ordered deputies to work on his property

A South Carolina grand jury Tuesday indicted suspended Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland on new public corruption and misconduct charges, alleging that he used his power as sheriff to coerce an employee into a sexual relationship and ordered deputies to work on his home while they were on duty.

Continuing South Carolina's parade of sheriff scandals, the 15-count indictments also alleged that Strickland gave away county property and illegally distributed the prescription drugs Ambien and Adderall.

A bond hearing is scheduled today at 3 p.m. in Richland County.

'Love affair" with policing

The indictments marked a stunning downfall for Strickland, 40. He was the state’s youngest sheriff when he was elected in 2012, replacing George Malone, who opted then not to seek a third term. Strickland previously worked as a trooper or the state Highway patrol and for short stints with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cottageville police.

After taking the reins in January 2013, he was credited with turning around a 66-deputy department suffering from low morale and a perception that it had failed to curtail gang violence. He did so, locals said, by getting involved in the Walterboro-area community where he has spent his entire life.

He told The Post and Courier in 2014 that his love affair with police work started after his father died when he was 10. He started looking up to a friend’s dad, a trooper in the S.C. Highway Patrol. “I don’t come from politics,” Strickland said at the time.

But last year’s Post and Courier “Above the Law” investigation showed how a startling number of sheriffs across South Carolina lined their pockets on the public’s dime, tried to silence whistleblowers and bullied other public officials who questioned their behavior. And, Strickland’s spending and questionable behavior surfaced in the course of the newspaper's reporting.

Among the revelations: Strickland used $1,500 in county tax dollars for a separate hotel room during a sheriffs conference in Myrtle Beach. He spent the money on a separate room for his children, he later confirmed. Social media posts show Strickland in Myrtle Beach with his kids and a female county employee.

At the time, Strickland defended the expense as "not a vacation" and told the newspaper he had nothing to hide.

His relationships with employees and other county officials had grown tense. In an email, he threatened to fire employees who weren't loyal to his reelection campaign.

A county procurement official flagged the hotel expense, prompting Strickland to fire an email to an assistant, ordering her to approve the charge anyway and describing the official was “nosey as hell.” Strickland concluded his email: “As the Sheriff of this county I approved this message along with this expenditure and that’s the end of it.”

Then, in November, his tenure as sheriff unraveled.

He was charged with domestic violence after allegedly punching a member of his household in the face several times, then preventing her from calling 911, state authorities said.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Strickland as sheriff and installed SLED Lt. Charles Ghent as an interim while Strickland's case went through the courts. Strickland placed himself on paid leave. He earned about $80,000 a year, according to a filing with the South Carolina Ethics Commission. Last month, Colleton County Council put him on unpaid leave.

'Free labor' and hotels

Tuesday's indictments painted a damning portrait of a public official using his position for private gain.

One count alleged that Strickland used public money on "non-official lodging expenses during a law enforcement conference in Myrtle Beach."

Another alleged that he directed deputies and office staff to work on his land, home and businesses.

The indictments also said he gave a radio worth about $3,000 to an unidentified person "with no valid official purpose." Doing so gave the person access to "first responder communication channels," the indictments said.

Further counts described allegations that Strickland used county vehicles and tools "for personal work on his properties and businesses," and that he had deputies and staffers do political campaign work for him while they were on duty.

The indictments described the power imbalance between a sheriff and his employees. Under South Carolina law, staffers work "at the pleasure" of sheriffs, meaning they can be fired for no reason. One indictment count described how Strickland got "free labor" to work on his properties and businesses from deputies who “depended on Strickland’s good graces for their continued employment.”

It's unclear what businesses he might have operated on the side. His statement of economic interest filed with the South Carolina State Ethics Commission lists the sheriff's position as his sole source of income.

Yet, Colleton County records list Strickland as the owner of five properties: a pair of mobile homes on Hayden Street; a single-family home valued at $69,000 and a $147,000 agricultural tract on Jefferies Highway; a mobile home on Glen Street; a single-family home valued at $40,000 on Poplar Street.

Tuesday's indictments raise fresh questions about how how some South Carolina sheriffs wine and dine themselves on the public tab and misuse their office in other ways. The state's ethics law prohibits public officials from using their positions for their own and their family's personal gain.

Still, 14 South Carolina sheriffs, including Strickland, have been accused in the past decade of breaking laws they swore to uphold.

Other sheriffs highlighted in the newspaper’s "Above the Law" report include Alex Underwood and Kenney Boone.

Underwood, the suspended sheriff of Chester County, now faces state and federal misconduct and corruption charges. As with Strickland, Underwood is accused of ordering deputies to work on his property. Underwood also was indicted on charges that he used public funds to fly his wife to Nevada for a sheriffs conference and siphoned money from jail accounts for personal use.

And Boone, the former sheriff of Florence County, pleaded guilty last month to embezzlement and misconduct charges after prosecutors alleged he used federal narcotics money to buy bicycle equipment, electronics and clothes.

Because of these and other criminal charges, government watchdogs have called for reforms. So far, South Carolina lawmakers have done nothing to slow the parade of scandals.

Along with S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigated the case.