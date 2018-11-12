After waiting years for the Cane Bay YMCA to be built, some residents of the neighborhood say they are already disappointed with the facility before it has even opened.
The 54,000-square-foot building and accompanying parking, fields and courts were first announced more than six years ago but met with many delays. Now they’re nearly complete, and officials are aiming to open in January.
But indecision from management over things like membership drives, price structure and benefits — including child care — has caused frustration among residents of one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the region.
“They have scheduled and rescheduled sign-up dates,” said resident Lisa Howard. “On top of that, when people ask if there’s a benefit to signing up early, they would only say ‘the early bird gets the worm.’ ”
Some thought the benefit for joining early would be that the one-time fee for joining would be eliminated. Instead, they got a towel.
In addition, the new center’s rates are higher than the Summerville Family YMCA, which is about 20 minutes away.
For example, the Summerville facility costs $25 to join and monthly rates range from $28 for a student to $63 for a family. Members can use any of the facility’s three branches — downtown Summerville, Oakbrook or the Ponds — and are also welcome at most YMCAs across the country. Also, child care is included in the membership fee.
Membership at the Cane Bay YMCA ranges from a $25 joining fee and $30 per month for students to a $50 joining fee and $80 per month for families. Rates increase 50 percent if members want to also join the YMCAs at Cannon Street, Berkeley County and East Cooper, but members cannot use Ys outside of those four.
In addition, several people said they were told child care would be free only to later find out that it is actually $1 per hour per child, which could tack on an extra $60 per month per child for people who work out two hours daily.
Michelle Driggers of the Cane Bay YMCA admitted on Facebook that she mistakenly told people child care would be free. She did not return calls or emails seeking comment Monday.
“We are a one-income family and can’t afford to pay higher rates and to have to pay childcare, too,” said Adrienne Gomez, a mother of three preschoolers. “The price is just too high for the convenience.”
When the prices and hours were first announced on Facebook on Oct. 30, there were different costs for active military ($25 to join, $60/month) and retired ($0 to join, $45/month), and the facility was set to be closed on Sundays. Three days later, the pricing was changed to single military ($25 to join, $40/month) and military family ($25 to join, $60/month), and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m.
The changes were met mostly with frustration on the Y’s Facebook page.
“All of your posts and price changing and stuff sets an extremely bad first impression,” Danielle Miller wrote. “I’d hate to see how the facility will be managed once it’s completed and open for business.”
The building is set to include a wellness center, gym, indoor jogging track, pickleball courts, meeting spaces and a 25-yard indoor pool. It will be surrounded by multipurpose fields, tennis courts and trails.
In addition, the facility features a 4,500-square-foot library built in collaboration with Berkeley County.