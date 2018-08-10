COLUMBIA — As South Carolina continues to be one of the nation's fastest-growing states, the region that includes Columbia is getting a new area code.
The plan to supplement the state’s oldest area code, 803, with new phone numbers beginning with 839 is expected to start in late 2020.
Current numbers will not be changed but Midlands callers will have to dial the area code before every local number once the new area code is launched.
The 803 area code stretches from Aiken to Rock Hill.
The request for the change came from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which plans phone numbers across the nation. The S.C. Public Service Commission approved the plan last month.
It’s the second time in recent years that regulators agreed to add area codes to help cover South Carolina’s growing regions.
Regulators added the 854 area code in 2015 to the booming coastal areas from Myrtle Beach to Charleston to Hilton Head Island that have used 843 during the past 20 years.
South Carolina was originally assigned the 803 area code in 1947, which served as the state’s lone code until 1995 when the Upstate was given the 864 area code.
The Upstate, centered in Greenville, is projected to get a new area code in 2027, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator said.