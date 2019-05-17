Officers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources are offering courtesy boat inspections over the Memorial Day weekend, and if they find something wrong, you won't get a ticket.
The DNR Law Enforcement Division will hold the checkups at public boat landings across South Carolina. Officers will make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.
Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed, according to a news release. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
Fines for equipment or registration violations range from $105 to $450.
During the inspections, DNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Following are the inspection locations and times:
- May 25 - Fairfield: Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree, 10 a.m.-noon
- May 25 - York: Allison Creek Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m.-noon
- May 26 - Anderson: River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell, 2-4 p.m.
- May 26 - Pickens: Twelve Mile, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m.-noon
- May 27 - Clarendon: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m.-noon
- May 27 - Lexington: Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m.-noon
- May 27 - Charleston: Remleys Point Landing, Wando River, 10 a.m.-noon.
- May 27 - Beaufort: Edgar Glenn (Lemon Island) Landing, Chechesee River, 10 a.m.-noon
To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call DNR's toll-free hotline at 1-800-922-5431.