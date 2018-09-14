Power outages began to ripple across northeastern South Carolina as winds and rain from Hurricane Florence swept into the state Friday, and the lights weren’t expected to come back on for days.

The state’s utilities had reported nearly 50,000 power outages by about 11 a.m., mostly around Myrtle Beach and areas just inland.

Horry County, which is just south of the area where the storm made landfall in North Carolina, took the strongest hit. It accounted for 80 percent of the outages. Santee Cooper, a state-owned utility that serves the area, said two of its transmission lines in the area had shorted out, causing many of the outages nearby.

But problems were starting to crop up in inland areas, too. Duke Energy said about 4,500 people were without power in Dillon and Marion counties, which are both in the state’s northeast corner.

The state’s utilities have warned that Florence could bring widespread outages. South Carolina is forecast to take a deluge of rain that could loosen the soil and steady force winds that could topple trees.

Florence’s path will make the work of repairing power lines take longer than usual. Utilities say they can’t put crews in bucket trucks to start fixing lines until the winds fall below tropical storm force. Winds that strong are expected to linger in a South Carolina for a day or two, meaning work won’t be able to begin until later in the weekend.

South Carolina Electric & Gas says the length of the power outages might end up more similar to an ice storm than a hurricane, since crews won’t be able to get started for a few days.

The extent of the outages is widely expected to grow as the hurricane marches through the state. SCE&G, for instance, reported only a handful of issues Friday morning, but officials at the utility, which sells electricity from Columbia to Charleston, say they expect more significant outages.

The damage was far more widespread in North Carolina: Utilities there reported that more than half a million homes and businesses didn't have power on Friday morning.