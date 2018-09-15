Nearly 150,000 homes and businesses in South Carolina were without power Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Florence marched across the state, but utilities were beginning the work of getting the lights back on.
The outages were the most severe along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, but they pushed as far inland as Sumter and Camden. The state’s biggest cities — Charleston, Columbia and Greenville — reported few issues, but problems were still possible as Florence inched toward the Midlands.
In some areas, as many as four in five customers were in the dark. Utilities in Marion and Marlboro counties reported that some 80 percent of their ratepayers didn’t have power. In nearby Dillon County, on the state’s northeastern edge, 90 percent were out.
In the hard-hit Myrtle Beach area, Santee Cooper said it was beginning the work of restoring power. The start of the repair effort was delayed by the storm’s slow pace and its lingering winds.
The same winds were expected to cause drawn-out outages across the state. Utilities won’t put line crews to work as long as tropical storm-force winds threaten to upend their bucket trucks. Florence’s uniquely slow pace threatened to keep the lights out for at least a day.
By 11:45 a.m. Saturday, the number of outages had improved to about 148,000 after peaking closer to 170,000.
That compares to a peak of 274,000 outages in South Carolina during Tropical Storm Irma last year, and 400,000 after Hurricane Matthew.
The damage was far worse across the state line. Three-quarters of a million customers didn’t have power in North Carolina.