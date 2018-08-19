Sitting in a wheelchair in the corner of her living room, 105-year-old Marjorie Hutchinson Howard couldn't see the more than 50 cars parked — or slowing down to try to find a precious spot along both sides of her street — for her birthday party.
She didn't hear each time her front door opened. And she couldn't make out every face that walked into her brick, one-story home in West Ashley.
But each time anyone wished her a happy birthday, they knelt to greet her and she slowly reached out to hold their hands steady in hers with a strong yet gentle grip.
"I'm half-blind," Howard said, her soft voice almost inaudible in the crowded room that swelled with well-wishers for hours on Sunday afternoon.
"But everything I can see," she stressed, "I love."
Howard will turn 106 on Tuesday, but she celebrated the occasion early at her home this weekend.
Her daughter Sandra Howard Quick stood nearby, and said it did not take much to get people to come and celebrate her mother. During busier stretches of time, the front door just stayed open to accommodate the volume of guests coming and going.
"Everyone asked if they could help," Quick said, smiling as people from her mother's past and present filed into the house with cards, gifts and memories to share. "Yesterday, someone from the church came and put up the banner."
The paper decoration declared: "Happy 106th birthday!" A content Howard sat beneath it wearing a patterned teal dress of pink-and-purple flowers with a pair of navy slippers that had an owl on one foot and a silver moon on the other.
"She's seen a lot over the years. She's got a lot of wisdom," Quick said.
Born in Charleston to Marie Aleata Palmer and John Pearson Hutchinson in 1912, Howard attended Burke School. She grew up at a time when the only accredited secondary school for African-Americans in the city was the Avery Normal Institute. So she transferred to the institute and graduated in 1929.
In 1939, she married her husband, J. Arthur Howard.
In her studies, she earned a master's degree in education from Columbia University in New York.
Howard moved back to South Carolina to teach, starting in 1933 at Coulter Academy in Cheraw.
Just three years later, she would return to Charleston, where she would spend the rest of her career teaching students at Simonton Elementary, Burke High School, Simonton School and C.A. Brown High School.
Howard would retire from teaching in 1976, and was the first African-American to be named "Teacher of the Year" in the Charleston County School District after public schools were racially integrated.
To Sarah Ford, she will always be the teacher who changed her life.
"She's the one who inspired me to be a math teacher," Ford, 65, said shortly after arriving at the party.
Ford drove from Columbia to celebrate the woman she still calls Ms. Howard.
"She demanded no mediocrity from her students. She was always soft-spoken, and never raised her voice. You never wanted to disappoint her," Ford said, noting she was also at Howard's 100th birthday party. "She was an educator, not just a teacher."
Along with past students, Howard was lauded by her fellow sorority sisters in Delta Sigma Theta. Many wore red, the primary color of the sorority, in her honor. "She was still coming to meetings a few years ago," said Annette Heyward.
Howard keeps her mental acuity sharp by playing bridge on the computer and is still an active member of the Qu’etes Bridge Club. Several of her club members also showed up to celebrate her life.
But before all of these people could cut the cake, Howard opened up about the joy she felt.
"I always led with kindness," she said.
And then, they began to sing "Happy Birthday."