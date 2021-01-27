Nearly 20 homicides are still unsolved from 2020, leaving many searching for answers

Last year was defined by the pandemic and the many lives lost to COVID-19. Yet, in 2020, over a dozen people in the Charleston area lost their lives, and their killers are still unknown.

At least 19 victims of homicide in the tri-county area, one as young as 5 years old, have open investigations into their deaths. Families without answers about their loved ones' final moments look to law enforcement to bring them closer to closure, but as time passes, those cases grow more difficult to crack.

Detectives differ on how much of an impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on homicide investigations.

"We did notice less witnesses or less persons with knowledge of the crimes," said Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. "Starting in March and going through the end of the year, we did recognize the fact there were just fewer people out and about."

Dorchester County detectives are investigating three open homicides out of six total in their jurisdiction:

Frank Darrell Grant, 51, was fatally shot in his home on March 23.

Melvin Smalls III, 33, from North Charleston, died in a shooting at an Archdale Boulevard apartment on July 7.

Tywon Washington was 18 when he was fatally shot on Nov. 7 at an apartment complex near Summerville.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges to investigators, but their biggest enemy remains time.

Beating the clock

"The longer the investigation of a case goes on, the harder it is to put all the pieces together," Carson said.

Witnesses afraid to speak of a crime, for fear of retaliation or having a connection to the perpetrator, may become even more reluctant as time passes. Others don't trust police. The more time that passes, crucial witnesses may leave the Charleston area and be difficult to locate, Carson said.

Capt. Al Kuechler with the North Charleston Police Department said the coronavirus pandemic has had a minimal effect on investigations.

It's forced some adaptations, like limiting how many people can enter a scene, but otherwise, "it didn't slow anything down," he said.

North Charleston investigators have six open cases out of the 23 homicides in 2020:

James Church was killed July 30.

Dejon Anderson, 37, was fatally shot on Comstock Avenue on Aug. 10.

K'Tron White, 23, died of gunshot wounds on Aug. 23.

Rayshawn Mitchell was found fatally shot on Nov. 17 by the side of the road on Elegans Drive.

Elijah Patterson was fatally shot on North Murray Drive on Nov. 23.

Jordan Mullins, 25, of Charleston, was one of three people shot in a parking lot on Dec. 20, but the only one to die of his injuries.

For some of these cases, detectives are still waiting for data to arrive. Phone data, which has become increasingly important for investigations — "our phones are our lives," Kuechler said — can take months for companies to provide.

"They're still active, we're still waiting for information to come in. It's not like they're put on a shelf and put in the back and no one looks at them again," Kuechler said.

Detectives will often review cases, solved or unsolved, with the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office to discuss what steps need to be revisited to bring a case to a close.

While the coronavirus didn't impact investigations too strongly, it did lead the department to cancel its annual banquet for homicide survivors. At the banquet, victims' family and friends can speak about their losses. Dozens usually attend, Kuechler said.

"You'll never have closure for the murder of a family member," he said, but they try to offer comfort to those grieving.

Trying to heal

Families who lost a loved one to homicide during the pandemic are often dealing with added trauma and isolation, said Dr. Alyssa Rheingold. She directs clinical operations and special services for homicide survivors at the National Crime Victims Research & Treatment Center, run by the Medical University of South Carolina.

"Our typical mourning practices and rituals have been disrupted by the pandemic," Rheingold said. Social support is vital during the grieving process, but with people staying at home, that support can be hard to find.

MUSC's weekly homicide survivor support groups, which began around 20 years ago, have gone virtual. Rheingold estimates they have slightly fewer attendees than pre-pandemic, but it's also opened the door to survivors from other parts of the state.

Members of the support group, which is a collaboration with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's victim services office, share their experiences with other members and the clinician who runs the group.

Sometimes, that means sharing wins. Rheingold recalled one woman who couldn't bring herself to bake after her son's murder. One day, she made an apple pie — her son's favorite — and brought it to share with the group.

When a case is unsolved, survivors have an even greater trauma. "They don't have the answers of what happened to a loved one in their final moments," Rheingold said.

But whether a case is solved typically is out of a family member's control.

Searching for answers

The youngest homicide victim whose case police are still investigating is Italia Lomelli-Graham. She was 5 years old when an Aug. 6 shooting in her Summerville neighborhood ended in a stray bullet striking her in the head. She later died in a hospital.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department said one of the biggest challenges when investigating a homicide that took place several months ago is tracking down people who may have information.

In Italia's case, as an inadvertent victim, it's even more difficult to identify who was responsible.

Summerville detectives have one other open case, that of Dale McDonald, 20, who was shot dead in his car at an apartment complex on Feb. 18.

While Hirsch doesn't think the pandemic has made investigations more difficult, he said it's seemed to delay some of the information police gather. Social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have recently taken several months longer to provide records than they did before the pandemic, he said.

The Charleston Police Department has six unsolved cases out of 16 homicide investigations last year:

On Jan. 16, Seth Coleman, 34, was fatally shot in his West Ashley home.

Two teenagers, Joshua Robinson, 19, and Cassius Brown, 18, died July 10 after another West Ashley shooting.

Mark Seabrook, 27, was fatally shot at an America Street playground on Aug. 5.

A West Ashley High School football player, Mikell McKelvey, 15, died on Thanksgiving Day after a shooting on Ashley River Road.

Tyrone Burden was 18 when he was fatally shot on James Island on Dec. 7.

Malik Rishawd Nelson, 24, died after a shooting on Flood Street.

Charleston County detectives are trying to pin down one unsolved case. Nygel Covington, 22, was a James Island resident fatally shot on Secessionville Road.

Behind every name is a life cut short. With each new homicide victim reported, it's easy for the world at large to forget the name that came before. But for those left behind, each moment without answers can deepen the wound.

Grief is a journey, Rheingold said. After 2020, more than a dozen families are still stuck in the middle of that journey.

But, like a mother baking an apple pie for the son she lost, there's hope that each victim will be remembered, and will receive justice.