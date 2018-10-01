SUMMERVILLE — Between this town's busy parkway, a sports bar and a home improvement store sits about 16 acres of pasture where horses trot and cows graze beneath oak trees.
Billy Walker, both the owner and farmer, gets the question all the time: "What's this farm doing in the middle of town?"
The answer is that the farm once was on the outskirts of what back then was still a small, quiet community. Homes, stores and traffic eventually spread out and surrounded the land on all sides.
The property is now flanked by restaurants and a Home Depot off of Berlin G. Myers Parkway. Even amid dynamic growth and development, Walker has managed to hang on to the pasture land that some view as a breath of fresh air in a booming municipality, a visible tie to the area's past.
What now is known as Marymeade Farm began life as a dairy farm that covered 1,300 acres along the east side of U.S. Highway 17A. It included the area where the present-day Walmart stands.
Toby Marvin bought the property in the early 1900s. He started raising beef cows and offering horse-riding lessons.
Walker's father, a former Charleston County councilman, bought about 400 acres of the property in 1956, and the area around the farm remained rural for decades.
Walker, 54, remembers traveling with his father from their North Charleston home to their farm out in the country. The highway had only two lanes.
"You could count the cars on Highway 17A," Walker said. "We were on the outskirts."
But that wouldn't last.
'You have to be a realist'
In the early '90s, South Carolina used eminent domain to pave East 9th North Street and Berlin G. Myers Parkway through Walker's farm. The projects divided the property into thirds — the two pastures on the parkway's west side and the undeveloped land on the east.
Walker had to shave corners of his barn to accommodate the new road and all its traffic.
"That was the first step to changing the farm when they bisected the farm with the parkway and 9th street," he said.
Years later, Walker said he reluctantly agreed to let Home Depot lease 9 acres of his farm property on the northwest end of the parkway. He also sold lots on the east side of the parkway where the Heritage Trust and Farmington Village stand today.
Soon, what once had been 1,300 acres of farmland had been whittled down to 16 acres of pasture, with another 100 undeveloped acres across the parkway.
"There's development pressures," Walker said. "You have to be a realist at some point."
Meanwhile, Summerville's population increase brought challenges.
Shortly after Walker was born, Summerville's population was less than 4,000 residents. Today, almost 50,000 live here.
And thousands of them pass by the farm every day. While Walker usually entertains curious residents who want to take pictures of his cattle eating hay and swinging their tails to swat flies, some unwelcome visitors have scared the cows and fed the horses unhealthy food.
After several farm intrusions, Walker put Great Pyrenees dogs in the pasture to stand guard.
"It's sort of what happens when you're this close to suburbia and mixed-use development," Walker said. "It's not too bad. It's not much trouble."
'I'd hate to lose it'
While the pasture itself was never annexed into the town of Summerville, Walker said he's had a good working relationship with its leaders.
When former Mayor Bill Collins was elected in 2011, the two worked together on the Marymeade Drive Extension project that installed a new road through Walker's undeveloped land leading to BJ's Wholesale Club.
When current Mayor Wiley Johnson took office in 2016, the two also worked to complete the extension project that Collins started.
Johnson and Walker did, however, disagree on the mayor's desire for another project that would have extended a road alongside Walker's pasture to the Home Depot.
Nonetheless, local officials still hope the farm stays in place, despite — or perhaps because of — the contrast it provides.
"I certainly like the farm," Johnson said. "It is relaxing. I’d hate to lose it."
Collins agreed.
"It's an island of tranquility in an area of rapid, increasing development," Collins said. "It is a breath of fresh air."
While Walker farms in his free time, his day job is property management and real estate.
Early most mornings, he loads hay on his John Deere tractor to feed his livestock. And he fills their water troughs so they can beat the heat.
Walker said he's had several opportunities to sell the property, but he has no immediate plans of making a deal. Even if someone eventually builds on it in the future, he hopes some aspects, such as the barn, are kept.
"It's got so much character that could be done right," Walker said, "if somebody would develop it."
Until then, on these 16 acres, cows will continue to outnumber cars.