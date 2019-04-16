Authorities in Atlanta have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a North Charleston manufacturing facility.

Jamal Dwayne Smalls Jr. of Ladson was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, and North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said authorities have started the process to extradite Smalls to South Carolina.

Smalls is a suspect in the March 14 shooting death of 25-year-old Damien Marquise Stokes outside Cummins Turbo Technologies, police said.

Last week, officers arrested 23-year-old Ismal Rashad Weston on a murder charge in the case.

Pryor said detectives are continuing to look for a third suspect whose identity has not been publicly released.

On the night of the shooting, witnesses said Stokes had walked out of a warehouse at 9051 Palmetto Commerce Parkway for a smoke break. A Honda CRV approached, and a man got out of the SUV and started firing, according to audio of the 911 calls.

Stokes was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An affidavit suggested that the shooting was gang-related. Surveillance video showed the gunman drop a T-shirt with the photo of a member of the “Town of Lincolnville” gang, or TOL, who was killed earlier this year in Dorchester County, a detective wrote in the document. Police said Stokes was an enemy of that person and a member of a rival gang.

Investigators said Weston and Smalls told them they left a nearby warehouse that night and pulled into the Cummins lot to smoke marijuana. Smalls said they then left Cummins and went to his home in Ladson around 6:20 p.m.

But police said surveillance footage showed Weston in the parking lot when Stokes walked outside at 6:45 p.m. Weston began to pull out of the parking lot as the shooter approached Stokes shortly before 7 p.m.

Cellphone records tracked Weston, Smalls and a third person to Ridgeville immediately after the shooting.

On March 26, a Honda CRV believed to be the vehicle pictured at the scene was found burned in the area on Calamus Pond Road in Ridgeville.