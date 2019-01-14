The North Charleston church volunteer who stands accused of sexually assaulting at least 14 children over three months last year has been named in a second lawsuit filed on behalf of a parent of a 3-year-old victim.

The new lawsuit, filed Jan. 9 in Charleston County, seeks unspecified damages and contends Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28, of Proximity Drive in West Ashley, was observed on surveillance footage sexually assaulting the 3-year-old boy "on at least three occasions."

The suit also states "many other children" were sexually assaulted, though it does not specify how many others.

In a separate lawsuit filed in November 2018 in Dorchester County, Hazlett was accused of sexually assaulting at least 14 children.

Hazlett currently faces nine counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor as well as five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest affidavits and court records.

Hazlett had worked as a volunteer chaperone since March 2018 for NewSpring Church, located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, supervising children ages 3 to 5 in a room called “the Tree House” as part of the church's KidSpring ministry.

"As a KidSpring volunteer ... Hazlett was placed in charge of a large number of young children while their families worshiped on Sunday mornings," the Jan. 9 suit reads.

The suit goes on to say that there are approximately 40 surveillance cameras as well as a video room with live feeds at NewSpring's North Charleston campus and that volunteers who worked in this room "either failed to monitor the live feeds or ignored the abuse that played out on the screens."

Church officials were first made aware of the alleged abuse in late November when someone brought it to their attention that there was “a concern” involving Hazlett, according to a letter sent to parents of the preschool children who attend the church’s North Charleston campus.

NewSpring staff then reviewed surveillance footage, which stores video from the past 90 days, after the initial concern was brought to their attention.

In video footage from Nov. 25, staff observed Hazlett escort the 3-year-old into the restroom and assault him.

Hazlett, who remains in custody at the Dorchester County jail, was removed from his volunteer position, and church officials reported their findings to North Charleston police.

A NewSpring spokesperson could not be reached for comment.