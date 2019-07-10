A second Charleston Police Department officer has resigned from the force after he and a fellow officer admitted to falsifying traffic tickets as a means to boost their respective citation totals.

Blaine Morgan, who had been with the department since 2013, resigned Wednesday following an internal affairs investigation.

Both Morgan and the other officer, Michael Baker, told officials during an internal affairs investigation that they'd written bogus traffic tickets without motorists' knowledge only to later dismiss those tickets in court with no intent of seeing them through.

Both Morgan and Baker were officers in the Traffic Division. Baker, who resigned June 14, had been with the city since 2014.

The officers were "artificially inflating the number of tickets written in an attempt to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area," according to a statement from Charleston police.

Any pending ticket written by either Morgan or Baker will be dismissed. It was not immediately clear how many tickets the former officers fabricated or for how long they engaged in falsifying citations.