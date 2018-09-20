WILMINGTON, N.C. — It started with the call to Mercer Avenue last Friday morning. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina with winds topping 90 mph, strong enough to topple a red oak onto a single-story brick house.
Three were trapped inside, the dispatcher said.
Shannon Provencher, a captain with the Wilmington Fire Department, was part of the first team that arrived. He found a man inside the house pinned beneath the tree — roughly 30,000 pounds, with limbs more than a foot-and-a-half thick.
The man signaled he was OK, giving Provencher a thumbs up. But two others in the house, a woman and her 7-month-old infant, died in the wreckage.
“You don’t really have time to think about it,” Provencher said. A day-long rescue was still ahead, with firefighters eventually pulling the man from beneath the tree and transporting him to a local hospital. “You’ve got a job to do.”
In Florence’s deadly and destructive wake, scenes like the one on Mercer Avenue have played out across the Wilmington region.
First responders rescued hundreds from neighborhoods swallowed by Florence’s record flooding and rainfall. Volunteers from Indiana and Texas ventured into floodwaters with skiffs and airboats. Sheriff’s deputies, police officers and highway troopers worked overtime to clear streets from dangerous power lines and direct traffic at intersections with dead traffic lights.
Many left families at home to sleep in fire stations on Army-style cots. Others worked around the clock at the New Hanover County emergency operations center, where town clerks kept coffee brewing in the morning and served donated hot meals for dinner.
First responders across the Carolinas have felt their own impacts from the storm. The National Guard, police and fire in Conway have used high-water vehicles to rescue residents from drowning houses. In the Pee Dee, volunteers in boats said they were actually turned away by law enforcement who said they had water rescues under control.
But after Florence made landfall at Wrightsville Beach as a Category 1 hurricane, Wilmington and its outlying areas became ground zero for the storm that has killed at least 37, including 27 in North Carolina and 10 in South Carolina.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed an 86-person search and rescue team, based at an empty Wilmington hardware store. The National Guard showed up. More than 30 state troopers came to help with blocked and flooded roadways in the city of roughly 120,000 that became largely marooned from the rest of the state.
Ray Hodge, 45, and his son, Dalton Hodge, 22, made the 15-hour drive to Wilmington from Kennedale, Texas, towing his airboat, “The Wrecking Crew.”
They rode the flooded neighborhoods of New Bern, North Carolina, on Saturday. They drove Sunday to a mobile home community of hundreds near Long Creek, where the water rose as high as 10 feet. They slept in their pickup. They and other volunteers rescued more than 200, Ray Hodge said.
“It’s a little bit of my time, but I get to go back to my home,” said Ray Hodge, who also used his airboat for water rescues during Hurricane Harvey in Texas last year. “These people don’t have that. The only thing I’m doing is getting them out of a bad situation.”
A crew of more than 30 from the local fire and sheriff’s departments, along with state troopers and FEMA rescue workers, rescued some 150 people overnight Saturday as heavy rains consumed several neighborhoods north of Wilmington.
The first call came in around 8 p.m. and the water rescues continued until 7 a.m., said Matt Davis, deputy fire chief for New Hanover County Fire Rescue.
“If not, we would have lost a lot of people,” he said.
The storm’s earliest fatalities came Friday after the tree fell on the Mercer Avenue house. Rescuing the man from the rubble took all morning. As the hurricane gusted and the rain fell in heavy sheets, about 20 firefighters used mechanical jacks, airbags and wooden blocks to lift the fallen tree until he was no longer pinned.
They spent the rest of the day recovering the bodies of the woman and her infant.
At some point, a firefighter called the group together in a circle outside the wreckage. They knelt in prayer.
“It wasn’t necessarily to bring closure, but to let everyone know they did everything they can,” Provencher said. “Just to not let it weigh on you.”
It was mid-afternoon Friday. It was Day One.