The Blue Angels will return to the Charleston area in 2020 for the first time in a decade.
The Navy aerial demonstration squadron will be the headliners of the Joint Base Charleston 2020 Air & Space Expo on April 18-19, 2020, according to a preliminary schedule released Tuesday.
They will perform in the air above the Air Force Base in North Charleston.
Several other performances will be scheduled for the weekend event, said Marvin Krause, a spokesman for the base.
Displays of grounded aircraft will be open for tours and other activities will take place at the free event.
“The air show is a recruiting tool and also to thank the community and public for the support of the installation and the military in general,” Krause said.
The squad will likely arrive in Charleston several days before the show for training.
In April, about 80,000 people attended a one-day show that was the first in the area since 2011.
The Air Force Thunderbirds were set to be the main act for that show but canceled at the last minute because they weren’t ready to perform just six weeks after the death of one of the F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots in a crash during a training flight.
They were replaced by the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, a group of World War II-era T-6 Texans.
When the Blue Angels were last in Charleston, in April 2010, it created a social buzz as some residents claimed one of the F/A-18 Hornet aircrafts flew under the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge during the weekend’s air shows.
Multiple videos of a jet supposedly flying under the bridge surfaced on YouTube and caused a debate on social networking sites.
One of the pilots decried the rumor, saying that performing such a stunt would be unsafe.
However, she said, the same type of rumors pop up every year they perform at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.