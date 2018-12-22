A 2014 deal to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital was supposed to save Charleston County taxpayers money and kick-start a revitalization of North Charleston's southern end.

But by 2018, it was clear the long-vacant building would cost taxpayers countless millions and would likely be torn down.

The former 175-bed hospital at Rivers and McMillan avenues was to be renovated by the Chicora Life development group, whose investors included Donald Trump Jr.

Charleston County planned to lease three floors of the building for county services.

Instead, the development company declared bankruptcy and sued Charleston County, which paid $33 million in 2017 to settle a lawsuit and take ownership of the property.

In 2018, the county evaluated the 400,000-square-foot building and decided that attempting to its renovation — work that could cost up to $100 million — would be, as Councilman Elliott Summey put it, like trying to make "chicken salad out of chicken crap."

As the year drew to a close, the county was working on a master plan for the 23-acre property that calls for constructing a new county office building with an estimated cost of $42 million to $74 million.

