As people jog, walk their dogs and lounge in Hampton Park, a bloody battle of Darwinian proportions takes place around them.
A red-tailed hawk scoops up a screaming squirrel in its deadly talons. A small cooper's hawk snatches a naked baby bird out of its nest. An aggressive blue jay looking for a fight dives at the head of an unsuspecting predator.
Nature photographer Rafael De Armas spent three months capturing this battle in all its gory detail. A self-taught photographer, De Armas said he camped out from sunrise until sunset to shoot the activities of a family of red-tailed hawks: mom, dad and three chicks.
He also watched the parents of five cooper’s hawk chicks decimate the small bird population as they hunted to feed their babies.
“I learned about the bird itself,” he said, “not only from watching the bird but by seeing what it preyed on and listening to how the birds communicate. I would know what was going down in the park just by the sounds.”
He also learned disturbing details. The red-tailed hawk would skin and disembowel squirrels before returning to feed the prey to its babies while the cooper’s hawk would de-feather the small birds it fed to its offspring.
“It showed a certain level of care and intelligence,” he said.
He watched the blue jays work together to attack hawks as they hunted squirrels. “The blue jays didn’t like the other creatures being attacked,” he surmises. “I’ve seen the blue jay bully small birds and raid nests, but I’ve also seen them do some good.”
He said some animals in Hampton Park owe their lives to the blue jays and their intervention, but not the 50 or so squirrels he estimates he saw devoured by the hawks.
“The entire three months I watched," he said, "you think about it, the parents had to eat and they had to feed their chicks two to three times a day. When I first came to the park, there was an abundance of squirrels, but the population dwindled. At the end there were barely any squirrels.”
The red-tailed hawks also indulged in toads, snakes, birds and rats, said De Armas. “Sometimes they would leave the park to hunt, too.”
He witnessed lots of gruesome kills but chalks it up to the balance of nature. “It’s a small ecosystem of what happens on a large scale.”
His pictures provide a glimpse into the natural world that teems in Hampton Park, and are perhaps even more remarkable because he captures them with the use of only one hand. De Armas was shot by a rifle in point-blank range by a neighbor in Florida, he said, and ended up unable to use his left hand except as a steady base for the camera to rest on when he’s shooting.
The resulting pictures are proof that he's been able to work around his disability.
