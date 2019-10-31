A National Weather Service radar indicated the formation of a tornado in the Columbia area Thursday night as a front of strong thunderstorms moved through the region.

The storm formed near Gilbert and moved toward Lexington, the Weather Service said. A tornado warning was in place for about 30 min. until 6:30 p.m.

10/31/19 6:00pm: Radar indicated tornado northeast of Gilbert heading toward Lexington. Residents should seek shelter now! #scwx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 31, 2019

Jeff Linton, a meteorologist with the Weather Service's Columbia office, said authorities have received reports of trees down and a 58 mph gust, but damage as of early Thursday night appeared to be minor.

The Weather Service may send out crews to assess damage Friday morning, Linton said. Those crews will also officially determine whether a tornado officially touched down.

A tornado watch, meanwhile remains in place for parts of North and South Carolina until 11 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/58AGT2Rz8W — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 31, 2019

The Midlands have recorded the majority of South Carolina's tornadoes and some of the state's strongest as well.

Tornadoes have touched down in every one of the state’s 46 counties. April and May are the months South Carolina has experienced the most tornadoes over the past 70 years. But March has been just about as bad, and September as bad as March because tornadoes can be spun off tropical storm systems.

The state has seen an average 14 tornadoes per year since 1950, mostly in the weaker scales of the storms, according to the S.C. Climate Office.

There’s no record of a tornado with winds stronger than 200 mph ever touching down anywhere in the state. But all 10 of the tornadoes with winds stronger than 165 mph have struck in the Midlands. More than two-thirds of the 30 storms with winds stronger than 135 mph also hit the Midlands.