Despite some dire predictions, weather caused little disruption to Thursday's morning and evening commutes.
With the ground already saturated from a record-setting rainfall earlier this month, meteorologists warned that even a little additional water could cause flooding.
The National Weather Service lifted a flash flood watch for Charleston and other areas of the tri-county in time for rush hour. The watch was slated to last through the evening amid forecasters' worries that heavy rain could overlap with high tide.
But the rain didn't come.
Rain during the early hours on Thursday caused few headaches.
By the evening, 1.28 inches had fallen, setting a new daily rainfall record for Dec. 20, said Michael Stroz, a meteorologist with the Weather Service's Charleston office.
Forecasters expected more rain to move over the Charleston area by 7 p.m., Stroz said.
"Compared to what we saw earlier today, it won't be as heavy," he said.
Heading into Thursday, Charleston was 2 inches shy of the second wettest December on record. As of the evening, rainfall levels were roughly 0.72 inches away.