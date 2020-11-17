National Weather Service issues coastal flood advisory for Charleston area

King tides are, again, bringing the threat of sunny day flooding to the Charleston area.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Charleston and Colleton counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The tide in Charleston Harbor is expected to crest at 7.4 feet around 9 a.m., the Weather Service said.
Forecasters warned that up to six inches of saltwater inundation is possible for 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide along shorelines and tidal waterways, the Weather Service said.
"If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed," the Weather Service said. "Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property."
This story is developing. Check back for more.