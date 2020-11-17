You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only top story

National Weather Service issues coastal flood advisory for Charleston area

  • Updated
High Tide_1.jpg
Buy Now

Lockwood Drive and Broad Street is flooded during a high tide on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in Charleston. At 8:42 a.m. the Charleston Harbor tide gauge was 7.64 feet. More flooding is expected Tuesday morning with another high tide predicted to be around 7.5 feet. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

King tides are, again, bringing the threat of sunny day flooding to the Charleston area.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Charleston and Colleton counties, according to the National Weather Service. 

The tide in Charleston Harbor is expected to crest at 7.4 feet around 9 a.m., the Weather Service said. 

Forecasters warned that up to six inches of saltwater inundation is possible for 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide along shorelines and tidal waterways, the Weather Service said. 

"If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed," the Weather Service said. "Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property."

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News