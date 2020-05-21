National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown on Johns Island

The National Weather Service's Charleston area office has confirmed a tornado touched down on Wednesday on Johns Island during a storm that dumped rain, caused flooding and left damage around the Lowcountry.

Survey teams sent out by the Weather Service confirmed the tornado to be an EF-1 with winds of 95 mph.

"The tornado began just south of Chisolm Road and west of Chaineybriar Lane," the weather service said. "It continued eastward across the southern portion of Shadberry Lane, dissipating over Church Creek, just southeast of Overlook Road. Along the path of the tornado, most of the damage was due to many snapped and uprooted trees. There were some homes that sustained mainly minor roof damage due to falling trees and/or large limbs."

EF-1 Tornado has been confirmed on Johns Island yesterday (May 20). Max wind speed of 95 mph. Full report: https://t.co/FFn2Z0GNoL#chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/VVrRSjy9Tu — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) May 21, 2020

No injures or deaths were reported as a result of the twister, officials said.

The tornado is estimated to have touched down at 11:47 a.m. and carved a path 300 yards wide at its maximum, the weather service said, adding that the twister's path was about three-quarters of a mile long.

The storm caused significant flooding and other issues around the Charleston area.

Hail as large as half-dollar coins fell on Johns Island, while the Riverland Terrace neighborhood logged 4 inches of rain in a two-hour period before the tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings expired.

Some trees were downed on Maybank Highway due to the storm and lightning struck two houses — one on Johns Island and another on Daniel Island.

Forecasters expect some chance of thunderstorms through the weekend.

Forecasts for Thursday night and Friday call for a slight chance of such storms and partly cloudy conditions Friday night, according to the weather service.

Conditions on Saturday are expected to be mostly sunny, then give way to a slight chance of thunderstorms that continues into Saturday night, the weather service said. Similar conditions are in store for Sunday.

Little variation in temperature is expected through Sunday, with lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid to high 80s, the weather service said.

Memorial Day will be slightly cooler, with a low of 68 and a high of 81, the weather service said. Conditions will be party sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night. No rain is expected.