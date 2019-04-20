The National Weather Service's Columbia office confirmed at least two tornados touched down as a series of powerful thunderstorms moved across South Carolina Friday.
Survey teams sent out by the Weather Service on Saturday confirmed one tornado in southern Orangeburg County and a second near Whitmire in Newberry County.
"Teams will continue to assess the damage to determine the length and width of the tornado paths and the (Enhanced Fujita Scale) ratings," the Weather Service said on Saturday.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to measure a tornado's strength and runs from EF-0, with winds of 65-85 mph, to EF-5, with winds of more than 200 mph.