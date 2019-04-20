The National Weather Service's Columbia office confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down as a series of powerful thunderstorms moved across South Carolina Friday.
Survey teams sent out by the Weather Service on Saturday confirmed two tornadoes in Orangeburg County and two in Newberry County.
We have found at least 4 tornado touchdowns during our surveys so far today. Two in Newberry County, and 2 in Orangeburg County. Still don't have final ratings as the surveying continues.— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 20, 2019
"Teams will continue to assess the damage to determine the length and width of the tornado paths and the (Enhanced Fujita Scale) ratings," the Weather Service said on Saturday.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to measure a tornado's strength and runs from EF-0, with winds of 65-85 mph, to EF-5, with winds of more than 200 mph.
Investigation of possible tornado touchdowns in other locations is expected to continue Sunday.