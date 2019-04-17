COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina narrowed a national search for its next president down to four candidates Wednesday, selecting applicants from institutions in Florida, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.
One of the four will replace Harris Pastides, who managed the state's flagship university for more than a decade as it increased enrollment, raised tuition costs and expanded the campus.
The field of candidates includes: John Applegate, the University of Indiana's executive vice president for academic affairs; Robert Caslen Jr., senior counsel to the president of the University of Central Florida; William Tate, vice president of graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis; and Joseph Walsh, vice president for research at Northwestern University.
Whoever is chosen by the USC board for the position will take over a university system with more than 50,000 students on eight campuses across South Carolina. USC’s president is considered one of the most influential jobs in the state, overseeing a billion-dollar budget.
The next president will have a lot on their plate. They will need to navigate a rather tense relationship with the South Carolina Legislature, which controls state funding for colleges and universities. They'll also be tasked with handling rising state tuition.
South Carolina now has the highest average tuition costs for public colleges and universities anywhere in the southeast.
Pastides' successor will also inherit his proposals to renovate the Carolina Coliseum and to move the medical school to an new $200 million campus on Bull Street.
Notably absent from the four presidential candidates was a female contender. That's not uncommon in recent searches for university presidents in South Carolina.
Several colleges and universities in the state have hired new presidents in the past year, including the College of Charleston, The Citadel and Charleston Southern University. Only one female candidate has been identified in any of those searches.
Here's a look the candidates selected by the search committee.
John Applegate
Applegate is a graduate from the Harvard School of Law, and has worked at the University of Indiana since 1998, according to his LinkedIn account.
For more than 20 years he was a professor at the University of Indiana's law school. Since 2013, he served as the university's president for academic affairs, where he managed the state's academic programs.
Earlier in his career, Applegate worked at the University of Cincinnati's School of Law.
Robert Caslen Jr.
Caslen currently serves as senior counsel to the president at the University of Central Florida, the largest university in that state. He took up the position at the beginning of this year.
Prior to that, Caslen worked as superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point from 2013 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn account. He retired from that position in 2018.
Caslen had a 43-year military career in the Army, according to his online resume. That includes a stint as commanding general of an infantry division in Iraq from 2008 to 2010. He served another two years in Iraq managing security in the country from 2011 to 2013.
William Tate
Tate is currently the dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis.
He has a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Maryland, a master's degree in teaching from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master's degree in psychiatric epidemiology from Washington University in St. Louis, according to his online resume.
Tate has held a number of positions at Washington University at St. Louis prior to becoming the dean of the graduate school. That includes service as a professor for African and African American Studies and the chair of the Department of Education Arts and Sciences.
He also worked as a professor at the University of Wisconsin and Texas Christian University.
Joseph Walsh
A graduate of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Ph.D in medical engineering, Walsh is vice president of research at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
He lists eight patents on his curriculum vitae, including a 2001 patent for "a method for welding tissue."
Since completing his Ph.D in 1988, Walsh has spent his career at Northwestern, where he has worked as a professor of biomedical engineering and senior associate dean in the school of engineering.
He has also served on the boards of the Fermi National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory, and he was a member of the Secretary of Navy’s Naval Research Advisory Committee.