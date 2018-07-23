The architect for the National Medal of Honor Museum will unveil initial sketches for a new design Thursday.
The Medical University of South Carolina is sponsoring the meeting with a $2,500 donation. The money comes from patient revenue and not state money, according to spokeswoman Heather Woolwine.
The sponsorship committee approved the request "because we are a strong supporter of our veteran community through the health care work we do at MUSC and through our partnership with the VA," she said.
Architect Moshe Safdie listened to input last month at a community forum aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point and said he would take those concepts and come up with some sketches.
The goal of Thursday's meeting is to get input on the sketches for a proposed final design next month.
At the last meeting, the audience indicated what they wanted most was "a national monument of significance that inspires awe" and also fits into the environment, according to poll taken by moderator and consultant David McNair.
Safdie's previous design by the water near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge was rejected because it was much taller than any other building in Mount Pleasant, and a lot of people didn't care for the modernistic star-shaped concept. It was developed with little to no input from residents or town officials.
Joe Daniels, who raised the money to build the September 11 Museum and Memorial in New York City, was brought in as CEO of the National Medal of Honor Foundation to restart the process.
Safdie’s previous projects include the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem and the United States Institute of Peace on the Washington Mall. At the last meeting, he said many of his concepts involved controversy and compromise, and that's why it's important to find out what the community wants.
The community forum to give the planners more input is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Alhambra Hall at 131 Middle St. in Mount Pleasant. Those planning to attend are ask to confirm by sending an email to events@mohmuseum.org or by calling and leaving a message at 843-654-9469.