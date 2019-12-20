Charleston's Chanukah in the Square is one of those delights of the holiday season — music, games, potato latkes and lighting the giant menorah in Marion Square.

Because of this weekend's expected heavy rain, though, the Jewish Festival of Lights on Sunday will feature something different: "We're moving inside," said event organizer Mark Swick.

The worst of a weekend of rain and gusting winds is expected at roughly the same time as the Sunday afternoon festival, and the forecast has worsened.

National Weather Service meteorologists on Friday called for as much as 6 inches of rain Saturday through Monday, with more falling in spots.

The wind will gust near 40 mph, or tropical storm strength, on the coast. Major flooding could occur during high tide hours Monday morning — just before rush hour.

"It does look like it's going to be concentrated right over the Charleston area, right over the three counties around Charleston," said weather service meteorologist Johnathan Lamb.

The weather service is predicting relatively normal tidal levels over the weekend, with the exception of an almost 8-foot high tide at 5 a.m. Monday. Minor tidal flooding begins at about 7 feet.

When quick bursts of rain combine with higher tides in Charleston Harbor, the region can see some of its worst flooding.

The Hanukkah festival, giant menorah and all, will be moved to the Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant, from 4-6 p.m. Check with organizers about other holiday celebrations.

As for the weather, the weather service details:

Heavy rain and flooding, Saturday night through Monday. 3 to 5 inches, 6 inches or more in spots.

Strong winds Sunday through Monday. Small craft advisories, lake wind advisories, gale watches and warnings. Check with the weather service.

Coastal flooding early next week, possibly aggravated by heavy rains.

High surf with breakers 5 feet or taller at the beaches Sunday through Sunday night.

River flooding.

Temperatures will be milder than recent days, highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. And it's still all supposed to settle out for Christmas: Wednesday's forecast is sunny and mild, with highs in the 60s.