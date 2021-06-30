Nancy Mace votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol, breaking with SC Republicans

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace voted to remove Confederate statues from Capitol Hill, while South Carolina's other five Republicans in the House opposed the measure.

The bill passed the House June 29 by a vote of 285-120. Democrats were united in their support for the effort and were joined by 67 Republicans.

A similar measure last year passed the House but was stonewalled in the Senate.

Included in the list of Confederate imagery in Washington is a statue of John C. Calhoun, a U.S. senator, congressman and vice president from South Carolina who advocated for racist policies and slavery. He died a decade before the Civil War.

Mace, R-Charleston, told The Post and Courier in an interview June 30 that America's history cannot be changed but that Congress should take action on how that history is represented.

"Our country and South Carolina have moved on from our racist past," Mace said. "Our Capitol needs to do the same."

Each state gets to display two statues in the Capitol. When the statue arrives in Washington, it is placed in a location by the Joint Committee on the Library, a bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers that oversees works of fine art in the building.

Many Republicans opposed the June 29 bill because they said some state legislatures are already working on their own measures to remove statues.

Mace said it is within her constitutional authority as a congresswoman to have a say on behalf of her constituents of what imagery from South Carolina sits in the Capitol. Notably, a statue of John C. Calhoun in downtown Charleston, which is within Mace's district, was removed last summer from Marion Square in the city.

All the other members of South Carolina's GOP delegation in the House voted against the measure to remove the Confederate monuments.

The effort now goes to the Senate, where Republicans are expected to block it.

Joining Mace in voting for the bill was U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the lone House Democrat from South Carolina.

Prior to the vote, Clyburn gave a speech explaining who Calhoun was and encouraging Republicans to take a united stand against the statues and the history they represent.

"I don't call this a racist country. I do say that this country has, on occasion, too often for my taste, tolerated racism," Clyburn said. "That's a fact, and nobody can deny that fact. Last time this bill came before this body, over 70 of my Republican friends voted for it. I would hope we could do a little better today."