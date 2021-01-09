Nancy Mace, other GOP lawmakers ask Biden to stop Trump impeachment efforts

In a letter to President-elect Joe Biden, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston and other GOP lawmakers called for an end to impeachment efforts against President Donald J. Trump after his supporters violently stormed Capitol Hill earlier this week.
Mace joined six Republican congressmen in signing the letter which asked for Biden to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, from removing Trump from office.
"In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time," the letter said. "A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory."
Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.; Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.; Ken Buck, R-Colo; Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; Tom McClintock, R-Calif; and Chip Roy, R-Texas.
Mace has been outspoken about Trump's attempts to overturn the election this past week prior to the violent Capitol Hill riots. Following the chaos, the newly elected congresswoman also said Trump's accomplishments were wiped away by his conduct leading up to the mob.
But she also told The Post and Courier that impeachment would just sow division even more in the Trump's final days in office.
"The American people have had enough partisan games over the last several months, certainly over the last several weeks," Mace said. "I'm committed to toning down the rhetoric used in Congress and helping heal our nation, and a hopeless attempt to beat the clock and impeach the president doesn't do that."