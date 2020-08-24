Nancy Mace drops first TV ad highlighting her 'Lowcountry values' in SC congressional race

Nancy Mace, the Republican congressional candidate running for Charleston's 1st District seat, released her first TV ad Monday highlighting her role as the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, her upbringing in Goose Creek and her experience in the S.C. Legislature.

It follows weeks of television ads that her opponent, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, has run in the Lowcountry.

Mace's ad, titled "Lowcountry Values," features her parents Anne and James Mace.

James Mace is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross for his time in Vietnam. He is The Citadel's most decorated living graduate.

The 30-second ad is running across multiple cable networks and satellite, a statement from her campaign said.

"The ad highlights Mace's Lowcountry upbringing featuring her parents of Goose Creek, S.C., and highlights her record of standing up for South Carolina taxpayers and advocating for veterans," the statement added.

The ad features scenes of the aircraft carrier Yorktown, shots inside her home and an archived picture of Mace during her time as a cadet at The Citadel.

"I’m Nancy Mace and I approve this message because talk is cheap, but Lowcountry values run deep," she says in the ad.

It makes no specific mention of Cunningham, or of President Donald Trump or specific policy stances.

