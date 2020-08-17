NAN announces plans for march and rally for police and voting rights reform

The National Action Network, a leading civil rights organization, is holding a “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!” Commitment March and Rally on Aug. 28 in Washington, D.C., to call for criminal justice reform and voting rights.

The event, convened by the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III, coincides with the 57th anniversary of the famous 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

“This march will be held in the spirit of Martin Luther King,” said the Rev. Nelson Rivers III, NAN’s vice president of religious affairs and external relations.

But many people who might have bused or driven to the nation’s capital to participate cannot easily do so because they come from COVID-19 hot spots where cases have spiked in recent weeks, prompting D.C. officials to require visitors from Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia and other states to self-quarantine for 14 days before venturing out in public.

NAN, which operates around 100 chapters throughout the country, has organized five satellite events — including one in Columbia — to accommodate people unable to get to D.C. The satellite marches begin at 9 a.m. the same day. Participants will be able to view the main program in D.C. on a jumbo screen.

NAN is providing free bus service to the march and rally for those in Charleston, Beaufort, Hilton Head, Orangeburg, Florence, Greenville, Rock Hill and Sumter. Masks and social distancing are required.

In Columbia, the marchers will gather in Memorial Park, 700 Hampton St., and ask Sen. Lindsey Graham to throw his support behind the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both before the U.S. Senate.

Floyd died in May after a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck during an arrest. Lewis, who died in July, was a Georgia congressman and longtime champion of the right to vote.

In 2013, Graham expressed approval of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder to roll back some of the protections in the Voting Rights Act, citing “tremendous progress” made in South Carolina.

King, son of the celebrated civil rights leader, said the country must work to address poverty, racism and violence.

“We are in the midst of the largest civil and human rights movement in history,” he said in a statement. “Now is the time and this is the generation that can realize the dream my father spoke of 57 years ago. Black Americans are still bearing the same hardships my father worked to eradicate, and the only way we can hope to see the future he dreamt of is by continuing the peaceful and radical work he began years ago.”

Among those attending the D.C. rally will be families of victims who died at the hands of police, along with labor leaders, clergy, activists and civil rights advocates.

Rivers also acknowledged the historical opportunity to push for substantive policy reforms.

“Because of George Floyd, America and the world have given voice to something I’ve worked for for 40 years,” Rivers said.

The justice work will continue long after this event, he said. Much needs to be done to provide more affordable housing, address the impacts of gentrification on Black communities, protect tenants who face eviction during a period of severe economic hardship, and push business leaders to do much more than issue statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We have to help them close the gap between what they say and what they do,” Rivers said.