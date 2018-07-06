COLUMBIA — Milford Beagle, Jr., a brigadier general, stepped to the podium at Victory Field next to the Officers’ Club at Fort Jackson. It was the end of a recent morning ceremony marking his new role as commander of the largest training center for the U.S. Army.
Before he addressed the dozens of Army officers and trainees who gathered to hear from their new leader for the first time, he wanted to remind them of something: Beagle is from South Carolina.
Having grown up in Enoree, earning a state track & field championship at Woodruff High School and leaving South Carolina State University as a distinguished military graduate, Beagle said he has learned a few things about the state.
He summed them up quickly at the start of his remarks.
“It’s hot. It’s humid. And we like short speeches,” he said.
Beagle, 50, returned home to become Fort Jackson’s 51st commander, taking over for Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson. Beagle served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and also had stints as a company commander and battalion commander in Hawaii and South Korea, respectively.
Most recently, Beagle was a Deputy Commanding General at Fort Drum in New York.
But he was back at Fort Jackson on a recent Friday at Victory Field under the burning sun of a Columbia summer. For the change of command, which Fort Jackson administers every two years, Beagle was flanked by his wife, Pamela, and his kids Jordan, 23, and Jayden, 18. Pamela, also a South Carolina native, sat in the shade of an Army tent.
It was so hot that one male trainee standing at attention for the ceremony collapsed. Two nearby trainees quickly dragged him into the shade, while others rushed for water and ice. The trainee was sitting upright and alert when paramedics took him away.
The ceremony continued. In his brief remarks, Beagle said, “The Army goes however Fort Jackson goes. Remember that.”
The 52,000-acre base produces more than 36,000 soldiers a year. Beagle is taking the helm amid one of Fort Jackson’s most significant shifts in basic training requirements in years. Passing a new four-day training course, dubbed The Forge, is now a prerequisite for all who hope to become a soldier.
The Forge includes tactical patrols, obstacle courses with live ammunition, hand-to-hand combat and more than 45 miles of marching.
Beagle acknowledged that basic training may be tougher than ever.
“Most people would expect to say it was harder when I did it — I don’t think that’s necessarily the case,” he said.
But he vowed to protect the trainees.
“We have the most precious resource that our country has, which is our sons and daughters,” he said. “For the parents out there, we want them to know they’re safe and secure when they come here.”