N. Charleston officers to face discipline in incidents involving James Lewis' grandson

North Charleston police officials said on Wednesday officers involved in use-of-force incidents involving the grandson of former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr. "acted inconsistently" with department policy and will be disciplined.

Joshua Lewis, the former councilman's grandson, encountered officers three times between May 7 and May 9. The first was a traffic stop on May 7 in which the 21-year-old man was pulled over for having an inoperable driver's side tag light.

Activists and the Lewis family have said the young man was dragged from his car and treated roughly by officers before being released with a traffic ticket for not having his driver's license on him.

The second encounter was May 9 at the Country Inn and Suites on Stafford Street. A portion of that incident was captured on video by a hotel guest. The recording shows Joshua Lewis being held on the ground by officers while handcuffed. An officer lifts him off the ground and puts him into what activists have called a “chokehold” before slamming him against a wall.

The third incident took place shortly after the hotel encounter. Officers pulled over a vehicle the younger Lewis was riding in and discovered a "pistol grip shotgun."

According to officials, the Police Department's Office of Professional Standards started an internal investigation on May 12.

"Investigating officers found that on May 9 ... while investigating a shots fired call, officers contacted Mr. Lewis at a hotel room and during the contact, Mr. Lewis was detained in handcuffs and forced against a wall," police officials said. "After a review of all available video and interviews with all the involved officers, it was determined that the officer acted inconsistently with departmental policy."

The investigation also found that two other officers didn't act within department policy, officials said. The three officers will have to enroll in a "critical incident training program" in addition to facing disciplinary action.

"Chief (Reggie) Burgess expects nothing but professionalism from our officers and when we make a mistake, we acknowledge the mistake and correct the deficiency," according to a statement by the department. "The results of this investigation show the commitment of the North Charleston Police Department to provide a complete and transparent investigation into complaints and concerns from our citizens."

Officials also said that anyone with complaints, concerns or comments about an officer should contact the North Charleston Police Department Office of Professional Standards at 843-740-2838 or online via the city's website, www.northcharleston.org.

The Post and Courier requested documents related to the internal investigation and the names of the three officers being disciplined, but police officials said that material would not be available on Wednesday and referred the request to the city's legal department as part of a public records request.

Speaking with The Post and Courier by phone, Jerod Frazier, an attorney representing Joshua Lewis, said he would like to see more specificity regarding the kind of disciplinary action faced by the officers and learn more about what the required training entails.

"Something has to be done and we don't know what they're going to do yet," Frazier said. "This is the second time when North Charleston police actions were uncovered by independent cellphone footage. I think it's incumbent on the North Charleston Police Department to (provide) meaningful discipline."

In a statement issued in a social media video last week, Burgess spoke about the department's commitment to a fair, stringent and impartial internal investigation and said the probe was started on May 12 as soon as police leadership was made aware of the situation. He said it was launched even though the department never received an official complaint from the Lewis family.

"No one came from the outside, here, to actually do a formal complaint," Burgess said. "We self-initiated ourselves."

North Charleston Councilman Ron Brinson also reached out to Charleston Councilman Keith Waring and invited Waring and James Lewis Jr. to meet with Burgess, Brinson and police executive staff to talk about the stops. The chief said they received no response.

The Lewis family and area activists have raised several concerns about Joshua Lewis' interactions with officers.

On May 19, the former councilman and activists, including Charleston Branch NAACP President Dot Scott; the Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, vice president of religious affairs and external relations for the National Action Network; members of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry; and others gathered to call on North Charleston officials to hire an outside firm to conduct a racial bias audit of the police force.

Frazier reiterated the calls for an audit on Wednesday.

"Every incident we see, this is being perpetrated against an African American," the attorney said. "It keeps happening. I want to put pressure on the City Council too. It's time for them to step up."

Last year, a similar audit of the Charleston Police Department found signs of racial disparities and several deficiencies in training, leadership development, the complaints process and other areas. Auditors made dozens of recommendations on how to improve the force.

So far, North Charleston city officials have not taken action on the audit proposal, but calls for such a probe have been ongoing by community groups for several years.

Mayor Keith Summey said the city has formed a committee of five council members, Mike A. Brown, Bob King, Jerome Heyward, Sam Hart and chaired by Rhonda Jerome, to work with Burgess on figuring out what the city's next steps are in overall law enforcement.

The committee has been tasked with figuring out goals for the future and looking into issues such as community perceptions of law enforcement, Summey said. Members also will discuss whether the city should seek outside help in those efforts.