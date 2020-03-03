Mystery surrounds death of woman who went missing from Charleston

Scant details have emerged a day after a woman reported missing from Charleston last week was found dead on the same Spartanburg County property where authorities also found the body of a man considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

Celia Sweeney, 28, was originally from Massachusetts but was living in Charleston, according to numerous posts by friends on social media. A Charleston police incident report released on Tuesday lists a West Ashley address.

Sweeney was reported missing on Friday, and police began searching for her and her car, which was found abandoned Saturday night.

Eventually, police identified 32-year-old Spartanburg County resident Buddy Allan Carr as a person of interest in the case. Authorities searching a property found Carr and Sweeney dead.

Authorities did not provide an address for the property where Sweeney's and Carr's bodies were found; court records show Carr's last known address was near Inman.

Carr's body was found inside the home, said Tommy Crosby, a State Law Enforcement Division spokesman. It has not been disclosed where Sweeney's body was found.

Investigators did not say how either person died or how Sweeney and Carr were connected, other than in death.

SLED is investigating Carr's death while Charleston police are handling the investigation into Sweeney's disappearance and death.

Few details about Sweeney's life were available on Tuesday. On social media sites, friends posted about her death and mourned.

Not much was known about Carr or the circumstances leading to his death.

A criminal background check through SLED revealed a handful of arrests dating back to 2010, when he was convicted of public drunkenness in Beaufort. Carr also had two open drug cases pending against him.

SLED records show Carr faced one count of distributing or manufacturing methamphetamine and one count of meth possession. Both charges remain open in Spartanburg County court but eventually will be dismissed in light of the defendant's death.

Anyone with information on the case or Sweeney's death can call Charleston police detectives at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.