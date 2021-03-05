Mystery odor temporarily closes downtown Charleston fire station

A historic fire station in downtown Charleston has been temporarily closed after firefighters reported a mysterious odor in the building on March 3.

Crews at the station, located at the corner of Wentworth and Meeting streets, reported smelling the odor during the early morning hours on that day, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

Firefighters surveyed the building and the department's hazardous materials team were called in to conduct testing, officials said. Monitors showed elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide, a flammable and toxic gas known for its potent rotten egg smell.

All eight firefighters present in the station at the time were transported to a hospital for evaluation, officials said. The crew was later cleared for release.

Later that day, the city's Parks Department, which manages all municipal facilities, came to investigate but couldn't detect a noticeable odor or find a source of the gas, officials said.

Charleston Water System also surveyed the area and wasn't able to find a problem that could lead to the release of a noxious gas, officials said.

"Crews were housed at alternative locations for the duration of the shift," officials said.

Known as the Central Fire Station, the building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and has been in use continuously since 1887. It served as the department's headquarters from 1974 until 2014.

On March 4, water utility personnel conducted another test but were unable to find a sewer leak or other plumbing issue that could have led to gas escaping into the building, officials said.

Authorities continued to monitor conditions inside the building but didn't find any issues with their meter, officials said. The station's crew continued to be housed at an alternative location out of caution.

By the following day, authorities decided to reopen the station for normal service because no further issues had been found, officials said.

But that afternoon, the hazardous materials team came back and used a different meter, officials said.

"This meter alerted to a general 'family' of gases and did not provide a specific hazard, requiring confirmation detection by another meter," officials said. "In the interest of safety, all members were relocated to other stations, all within the peninsula area as to reduce the impact on response times."

The Fire Department plans to bring in additional equipment and conduct further testing, officials said. The Parks Department is working with a contractor to do an air quality survey.

Crews will be housed off-site until the station is declared safe for their return, officials said.