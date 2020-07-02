Mystery foam plastic beads wash up on Sullivan's Island beach

Floating drifts of bead-sized white pieces of plastic washed up on the Sullivan's Island beach on Thursday, mostly along a private seawall near Station 12.
The foamed plastic, often associated with the brand name Styrofoam, were light enough to float on water and were charged with static electricity that made them stick to the hands of people who handled them, like Russell Harley.
Harley was walking the beach in the morning when he came upon the town's Beach Patrol inspecting the plastics, intermingled with usual beach debris like dead marsh grass.
At first, he thought the tiny bits were nurdles, or hard plastic pellets that have been drifting around Charleston Harbor for at least a year. Last July, the nurdles were found in droves on Sullivan's Island, leading to a citation against Frontier Logistics, a company that transports the plastic pieces at Union Pier Terminal.
But the tiny beads of lighter, squishable foam plastic found Thursday has officials mostly scratching their heads.
Andrew Wunderley, of Charleston Waterkeeper, said he's seen foamed plastic on the beach before, but it's usually in large chunks that break off from a floating dock. In this case, all of the beads were separate, as if they had never been formed into a specific product.
"It's definitely an eye-opener," said Wunderley, whose group is suing Frontier Logistics over the earlier nurdle spills.
Waterkeeper asserts the nurdle spills have continued since last summer, and Wunderley said he also found some of the harder pellets intermingled with the foam beads when he inspected them on Thursday.
Frontier has so far denied that the nurdles found on beaches and marshlines can be traced back to them.
Sullivan's Island Town Administrator Andy Benke had no official explanation for Thursday's pollution, but suggested it looked like a bean bag chair had burst and its contents spilled onto the beach.
Benke said the town reported the spill to the state's environmental regulator, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency told Benke it did not find evidence of a spill on Frontier's facility and did not know of a company that might handle the tiny beads of expanded polystyrene.
"I don't know where it came from," Benke said. "It's disappointing, too, but it seems to be confined to that Station 12 area."